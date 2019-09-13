Shane Warne Turns 50 – Australia Icon's Cricket Career Highlights In Numbers

﻿
Australia cricket icon Shane Warne turns 50 on Friday and, to celebrate, let's take a look at his career highlights.

Omnisport 13 September 2019
Shane Warne is Australia's record Test wicket-taker and was at the heart of a dominant side through the 1990s and 2000s, up until his international retirement in 2007.
It is a big day for Shane Warne on Friday, as Australia's greatest ever bowler turns 50.

(Ashes 5th Test, Day 2 Live | Cricket News)

Albeit not without controversy on and off the field, Warne revolutionised the game with his mastery of leg spin, ending the dominance fast bowlers had prior to his introduction.

To celebrate a true reaching his half-century, we look at his career in Opta numbers.

 
 
 
Congrats Australia, well played boys & what a wonderful series it’s been ! #Ashes

708 - Only one bowler – Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) – has ever taken more Test wickets than Warne, who amassed 708.

195 - Warne's haul of 195 means he holds the record for most Test wickets against England.

199 - The spinner had 199 Test innings at the crease, hitting 3,154 runs overall.

14 - Alec Stewart was Warne's favourite opponent to bowl to in Tests, with the Englishman dismissed 14 times.

99 - Warne's highest score in Test cricket was 99 runs, while his best effort in one-day internationals was 55.

130 - After England, Warne took the most Test wickets against South Africa, with 130 in total.

96 - Warne's most successful year for bowling was in 2005 when he took 96 Test wickets. In ODIs, he took 62 wickets in 1999.

291 - He took 291 wickets for Australia across 193 ODI appearances.

319 - A large proportion of Warne's Test wickets came on home turf, with 319 coming his way while playing in Australia, including 15 five-wicket hauls.

129 - In 22 Tests in England, Warne took 129 wickets.

