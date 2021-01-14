January 14, 2021
Santos 3-0 Boca Juniors (3-0 Agg): Copa Libertadores Final To Be All-Brazilian Affair

Santos dominated Boca Juniors to move into the Copa Libertadores final against Palmeiras

Omnisport 14 January 2021
Soteldo of Brazil's Santos, third right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Argentina's Boca Juniors during their Copa Libertadores semifinal second leg match
AP Photo/Andre Penner, Pool
Santos set up an all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final with an impressive 3-0 win over Boca Juniors on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Goals from Diego Pituca, Yeferson Soteldo and Lucas Braga saw Santos to a comfortable home victory against Boca, sealing a semi-final success after the first leg finished goalless.

Frank Fabra was sent off in the second half for the visitors, Santos moving into the Copa Libertadores final for the first time since 2011.

They will meet Palmeiras at the Maracana on January 30 in the first all-Brazilian decider since 2006.

After flares were parachuted onto the pitch ahead of kick-off, Marinho hit the post for Santos inside the opening minute.

But amid penalty shouts for a handball, Pituca scrambled in the first goal of the tie for Santos in the 16th minute.

Soteldo doubled the lead early in the second half, stepping inside from the left before powering a finish into the top corner at Esteban Andrada's near post.

Santos sealed their win in the 51st minute, Braga tapping in after brilliant work down the right from Marinho.

Boca's chances of a comeback were ended when Fabra saw red five minutes later after stomping on Marinho's stomach.

