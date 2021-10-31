Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Sania Mirza's Son's Birthday Party Celebrated By Pakistan Cricket Star

Although the India vs Pakistan cricketing battles have always been intense on the field, but off-field, players of both nations share a great camaraderie among themselves.

Hasan Ali and family poses for a picture with Shoaib Malik (L), Sania Mirza (2nd from R) and birthday boy Izhaan Mirza Malik (in Sania's arms). | Twitter (Hasan Ali)

2021-10-31T15:02:46+05:30
Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 3:02 pm

From the bond between legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Zaheer Abbas to the great camaraderie between Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar, Indian and Pakistani cricketers have shown, friendship knows no boundaries despite the political tensions between the two nations. (More Cricket News)

These cricketers pull each other’s legs, share banter and dine out together too. The latest was when Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali joined teammate Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza to celebrate the third birthday of Izhaan Mirza Malik, who is the son of Shoaib and Sania.

Hasan took to Twitter to extend his wishes, saying, “Happy 3rd birthday to this cutie Izhaan Mirza Malik. May you get everything you wish for and may you make your parents proud InshaAllah. Lots of prayers and love from us.”

Not only Hasan Ali, several other Pakistani cricketers were also present on Izhaan’s birthday. Some of them were Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and etc.

Earlier, light moments were shared between former India and Pakistan players as Gavaskar and Abbas along with Akhtar celebrated the anniversary of Kapil Dev’s debut in Test cricket.

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The legends were seen having a gala time, including the cake cutting in Dubai. Also, Akhtar gave a good shoulder massage to Gavaskar.

For the cricket followers, social media becomes their source of entertainment during any ICC fixture between India and Pakistan as Harbhajan and Akhtar regularly exchange witty tweets.

Recently, Pakistan ended their 29-year-old jinx as they recorded their first-ever victory over India in World Cups. The Babar Azam-led side thumped Virat Kohli’s men by 10 wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai.

Although India was divided into two - India and Pakistan - in August 1947, there is still a thread of mutual love and admiration that unites the hearts on both sides.

Tags

Priya Nagi Hasan Ali Harbhajan Singh Sunil Gavaskar Kapil Dev Zaheer Abbas Shoaib Akhtar Shoaib Malik Sania Mirza Babar Azam UAE Dubai Cricket India Vs Pakistan Pakistan national cricket team India national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
