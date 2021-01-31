Sampdoria 0-2 Juventus: Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey Seal Victory For Andrea Pirlo's Men

Federico Chiesa and Aaron Ramsey were on target as Juventus sealed a 2-0 Serie A win over Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday. (More Football News)

Italy international Chiesa put Andrea Pirlo's side on their way midway through the first half with his sixth top-flight goal of the season, while Cristiano Ronaldo missed opportunities to extend their advantage.

Fabio Quagliarella twice went close for Claudio Ranieri's side after the break, but Juve wrapped up a third consecutive win over Sampdoria without conceding a goal when Ramsey scored in stoppage time.

The result means Juve leapfrog Roma into third - seven points behind leaders Milan - although Paulo Fonseca's side will usurp them if they beat Hellas Verona on Sunday.

After a sluggish start, Juve went ahead with their first shot on target in the 20th minute.

Ronaldo fed Alvaro Morata down the right and the Spain international's low cross was tucked away by Chiesa from six yards.

Ronaldo twice came close to extending Juve's lead before the interval, but Emil Audero tipped over his fierce long-range strike and the Portuguese superstar later missed the target after rounding the Sampdoria goalkeeper.

The hosts, who failed to register a shot on target in the first half, improved after the break, with only a superb block from Giorgio Chiellini denying Quagliarella an equaliser.

Wojciech Szczesny thwarted the veteran striker from a tight angle soon after as Sampdoria threatened to draw level.

That threat soon disappeared, though, and substitute Ramsey made sure of a vital three points when he slid home from Juan Cuadrado's pass following a swift counter-attack.

What does it mean? Juve stay in touch with Milan

Milan's win earlier in the day cranked the pressure up on Pirlo's reigning champions and they duly responded.

Defeat in Genoa would have seen them fall 10 points behind the Rossoneri, but Chiesa and Ramsey's goals were enough to secure back-to-back Serie A wins and ensure the gap remains at seven.

Sampdoria improved in the second half, but the visitors' backline - marshalled superbly by Chiellini - largely kept them at arm's length.

Chiesa shines for Bianconeri

Chiesa has impressed since his initial loan move from Fiorentina and he was once again Juve's brightest spark. He scored with one of his two shots, while he created three scoring opportunities for his team-mates - the most of any player on the pitch.

Ronaldo's lean streak continues

He had five shots, but Ronaldo was unable to find the back of the net for a third Serie A game in a row. It marks the first time he has done that in a single season since April 2019.

Key Opta Facts:

- Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored in three consecutive league games in a single season for his first time since April 2019.

- Aaron Ramsey played his 300th game in the Top-5 European leagues – 38 of these with Juventus.

- Giorgio Chiellini has equalled Giuseppe Furino as the player with the fifth-most Serie A appearances for Juventus (361).

- Juan Cuadrado has delivered five Serie A assists current season, as many as he had last term, playing 18 fewer games.

What's next?

Juve face Inter in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday, while Sampdoria are next in action at Benevento next Sunday.

