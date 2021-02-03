February 03, 2021
Corona
Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri Say 'External Forces Can't Be Participants' After Rihanna 's Tweet

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri also lend support to Tendulkar's assertion saying nobody should meddle with this as it's a internal matter.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 February 2021
Sachin Tendulkar
File Photo
After the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reacted sharply to the comments by international pop star Rihanna, and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on farmers' protests, Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has tweeted that India's sovereignty can't be compromised. (More Sports News)

Tweeting to #IndiaAgainstPropaganda Tendulkar wrote, "India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether


India head coach Ravi Shastri also lend support to Tendulkar's assertion saying nobody should meddle with this as it's a internal matter.

"Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country's ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I'm sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda," Shastri tweeted.

Several Indian celebrities have also come out and criticised Rihanna and Thunberg's tweets.

Earlier, in a statement, the MEA had said that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms and a proper understanding of the issue is needed before rushing to comment on the agitation.

