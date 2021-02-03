Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri Say 'External Forces Can't Be Participants' After Rihanna 's Tweet

After the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reacted sharply to the comments by international pop star Rihanna, and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on farmers' protests, Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has tweeted that India's sovereignty can't be compromised. (More Sports News)

Tweeting to #IndiaAgainstPropaganda Tendulkar wrote,



Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021



India head coach Ravi Shastri also lend support to Tendulkar's assertion saying nobody should meddle with this as it's a internal matter.

"Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country's ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I'm sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda," Shastri tweeted.

Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 3, 2021

Several Indian celebrities have also come out and criticised Rihanna and Thunberg's tweets.

Earlier, in a statement, the MEA had said that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms and a proper understanding of the issue is needed before rushing to comment on the agitation.





