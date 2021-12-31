Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
SA Vs IND: India Fined For Slow Over-rate In First Test Against South Africa

India won the first Test against South Africa by 113 runs, but they will lose one point from their ICC Men's World Test Championship tally due to the slow-over rate.

India have taken a 1-0 lead against South Africa in the three-match Test series. | AP Photo

2021-12-31T20:44:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 8:44 pm

The victorious Indian cricket team was on Friday fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test in Centurion. (More Cricket News)

India will also lose one point from their ICC Men's World Test Championship tally due to this offence, the ICC said.

Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India ended one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, the ICC said in a statement.

In addition, as per Article 16.11 of the ICC Men's World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele levelled the charge.

India won the match by 113 runs at the SuperSport Park to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Thursday. 

Virat Kohli South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
