Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara Confident India Will Do Well Against South Africa

Cheteshwar Pujara said the recent overseas success has made India a confident unit and that will reflect in the three-Test series against South Africa. He also felt that the experience of having played there will stand them in good stead.

SA Vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara Confident India Will Do Well Against South Africa
Cheteshwar Pujara has lacked consistency since 2020 with his last century coming in January 2019 in Australia. In the last 10 innings, he has scored two fifties but couldn't convert them to big scores. | File Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara Confident India Will Do Well Against South Africa
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T16:31:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 4:31 pm

Middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara says the current India batting line-up is experienced enough to tackle lateral movement on pace-friendly tracks in South Africa and he has no doubt that the team led by Virat Kohli will deliver in the Rainbow nation.

Live Streaming | Cricket News

Pujara said the recent overseas success has made India a confident unit and that will reflect in the three-Test series, beginning Sunday.

"When you are a visiting team, you know that there is pace and bounce and there is lateral movement and to face the fast bowlers is always a big challenge when you go out of India," Pujara said in a video posted by BCCI on its Twitter handle.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

"This team has learnt that and this is a much more balanced batting line-up and I think we will be able to tackle that and with our preparation I am very confident we will put up a good show."

Pujara also felt that the experience of having played in South Africa will also stand them in good stead.

"...most of the (Indian) players have played in South Africa in the past, it is an experienced side and it terms of preparation, we know what is expected from us.

"Most of the teams play well in their home conditions and it's the same with the South African team. They have one of the best bowling line-ups and facing one of the best fast bowlers has always been challenging," said the 33-year-old from Rajkot.

India had retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy after beating Australia 2-1 in the four-match series early in the year.

Virat Kohli's men also claimed a 2-1 victory in the five-Test rubber in England before the fifth Test was cancelled due to COVID-19.

"Having done well in England and Australia will make a big difference in this squad's confidence and self belief that we can win overseas, we can win in any conditions," Pujara said.

"And with our bowling and batting line-up, I am very confident that we have the capacity to win a series in South Africa."

Pujara has lacked consistency since 2020 with his last century coming in January 2019 in Australia. In the last 10 innings, he has scored two fifties but couldn't convert them to big scores.

The Indian batting mainstay said he has better clarity now about how to go about things, having played in these conditions here before.

"When I came here in 2011, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel were at their peak, I visited again in 2013 and 2017, so I understood what to expect.

"With experience you learn so many things, I feel you start believe in your preparation and don't need to change too many things. Because of my tours of South Africa and Australia, I know the conditions little better.

"With that experience I know how to prepare, what kind of shots to play and what kind of shots one needs to avoid, so you are little bit clear with your preparation and mindset."

The Indian team is staying in a resort here with lot of open spaces inside the bio-bubble.

"This is the best bubble I have been a part of, you can move around, get fresh air, there is lot of places to move around, that helps when it comes to mental preparation, so you are much more relaxed, being close to the nature."

Tags

PTI Cheteshwar Pujara South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Virat Kohli's India Have Firepower To Match South Africa, Says Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli's India Have Firepower To Match South Africa, Says Ravi Shastri

FIH Hockey Rankings: India Men To Finish 2021 In Third Spot, Women Drop To Ninth

18 Indian Football Referees Selected In FIFA's International List For 2022

Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy: When And Where To Watch Semifinal Matches Live

IPL 2021: Brian Lara, Dale Steyn Join Sunrisers Hyderabad Support Staff

IPL 2022 Auction: BCCI Sets Dates For Indian Premier League Mega Auction - Report

Badminton Yearender 2021: PV Sindhu's Journey To Greatness, Kidambi Srikanth's Resurgence

Live Streaming, India Vs South Africa Cricket Series: Where To See Live - Full Details And Complete Schedule

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Michael Vaughan Tells England To 'Get Nasty'

AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Michael Vaughan Tells England To 'Get Nasty'

Serie A Wrap: Inter Milan Take Control Of Italian League, End 2021 With Win

Serie A Wrap: Inter Milan Take Control Of Italian League, End 2021 With Win

Ligue 1 Wrap: Lionel Messi's Misfiring PSG Escape With Late 1-1 Draw Vs Lorient

Ligue 1 Wrap: Lionel Messi's Misfiring PSG Escape With Late 1-1 Draw Vs Lorient

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 3rd Test: Justin Langer Backs Struggling Marcus Harris

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 3rd Test: Justin Langer Backs Struggling Marcus Harris

Read More from Outlook

Ludhiana Explosion | Here's What Happened Inside The District Court

Ludhiana Explosion | Here's What Happened Inside The District Court

Outlook Web Desk / The explosion reportedly took place inside the washroom at a time when the district court was functioning, ripping through the building.

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement