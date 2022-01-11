Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rare Sight As Virat Kohli Hits Kagiso Rabada For A Six — WATCH

At Tea on Day 1 of the third and final Test against South Africa, India were 141 for four with captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 40 and 12 runs respectively.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rare Sight As Virat Kohli Hits Kagiso Rabada For A Six — WATCH
A Virat Kohli top-edge off Kagiso Rabada sails over over fine leg for a six. | Screengrab: Twitter

Trending

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rare Sight As Virat Kohli Hits Kagiso Rabada For A Six — WATCH
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T20:19:28+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 8:19 pm

Virat Kohli played a captain's knock as India fight to set a big first innings total against South Africa in the third and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town starting January 11.

Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

Kohli, who missed the second match due to a back spasm, won the toss and elected to bat first. But his decision backfired as India lost both the openers cheaply, inside the first 13 overs.

READ: Kohli Given Not Out Despite Spike On UltraEdge - Here’s Why

Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara then added 62 runs for the third wicket, but the latter departed in the 38th over for 43 off 77. Then Ajinkya Rahane became the fourth wicket, out for nine off  12 in the 43rd over, to leave India at 116/4.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

But Kohli kept one end safe with a patient innings, and was unbeaten on 40 at tea with India struggling at 141/4 (54).

During his 139-ball knock, the right-handed batter hit five fours and one six. That maximum, a top-edge off Kagiso Rabada in the 41st over, was only the second for Virat Kohli in 26 innings in Tests since January 2020.

Watch it here:

Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon revealed that this was only the fifth six in Test cricket for India captain in the last three years. And in that period, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant have hit 31, 25 and 18 sixes respectively.

It was also the first away six in Test cricket for the 33-year-old since he top-edged Jos Hazlewood in the Perth Test.

Kohli hasn't scored a century in international cricket in more than two years. Batting Sunil Gavaskar, on air, said that this knock "is the hardest 40 runs Virat Kohli has scored in the last 5-6 years."

India won the first Test by 113 runs but the Proteas hit back to claim the second match by seven wickets to level the series.

India are chasing their first-ever Test series win in South Africa.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Kagiso Rabada Cape Town Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Cricket Video Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Australian Open 2022: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic In Draw As Visa Saga Continues

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows As Rishabh Pant Takes Charge — Lunch Report

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, Preview: Time For Future Stars To Shine

IPL 2022: England Test Captain Joe Root Likely To Enter Indian Premier League Auction

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa Take On NorthEast United FC In A Battle Of Two Indian Coaches In Bambolim

India Open 2022: Malvika Bansod Knocks Out Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Exits, No Indians In Singles Main Draw

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Australia Drop Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja To Open With David Warner In Hobart

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Australia Drop Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja To Open With David Warner In Hobart

Australian Open 2022: To Deport Or Not To Deport Novak Djokovic, AUS Government In A Tizzy

Australian Open 2022: To Deport Or Not To Deport Novak Djokovic, AUS Government In A Tizzy

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Haima Deshpande / NCP chief Sharad Pawar plans to take the MVA winning formula to Goa and pitch for a stable government there.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Jayanta Oinam / Rishabh Pant played a vital unbeaten knock as India set a target of 212 runs in the third Test. India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement