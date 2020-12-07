The second One-Day International (ODI) between South Africa and England, which is due to take place at Six Gun Grill Newlands, will now not take place on Monday i.e. December 7. AUS Vs IND Highlights | AUS Vs IND Scoreboard | News



"The decision has been taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) whilst they await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests from the England camp and the continued health and wellbeing of both playing groups," Cricket South Africa said in it's official release.



Earlier, the three-match ODI series opening match which was due to begin in Cape Town on Friday was postponed when it emerged that a player from the home team returned positive for the dreaded virus. The game was moved to Sunday.



"Once the findings of this review have been received, CSA and ECB will then discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI Series," the release further added.



On the day of the rescheduled first ODI, it emerged that the two of the England and Wales Cricket Board touring party have returned unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests.

