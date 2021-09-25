Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Russian Grand Prix: Lando Norris Snatches Maiden F1 Pole Position In Wet Sochi Qualifying

The McLaren driver set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried.

Russian Grand Prix: Lando Norris Snatches Maiden F1 Pole Position In Wet Sochi Qualifying
McLaren's British driver Lando Norris celebrates taking the pole position after the qualifying session for the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. | Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP

Trending

Russian Grand Prix: Lando Norris Snatches Maiden F1 Pole Position In Wet Sochi Qualifying
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T20:21:00+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 8:21 pm

Lando Norris took pole position for the first time in a rain-hit qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday after timing his final fast lap to perfection on a drying track. (More Sports News)

The McLaren driver set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried.

He pushed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari into second place as George Russell took third for Williams, dropping Lewis Hamilton to fourth. Championship leader Max Verstappen has a penalty and starts at the back.

"It's my first pole position and hopefully the first of many,” said Norris, who fought to keep his car under control on dry tires in the still-tricky conditions.

"There were plenty of corners where I thought I might have gone in a bit hard here and it's all going to go rather wrong, but it didn't. So that's just, I guess, the level you've got to be at to be in this position,” he said.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

"I'm happy I took those risks and made those decisions because they paid off the way they have. Many times during the lap, I thought it was all going to go quite badly wrong.”

Norris' McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo recorded an upset win at the last race in Italy after Hamilton and Verstappen crashed. Following that up with another McLaren win in Russia will be tricky, not least because the long straightaway in Sochi allows cars behind to draft off the leaders into the first corners.

"Probably the only place I wouldn't want to be pole is here with the straight down to turn one," Norris said.

Third is another impressive qualifying result in the rain for Russell, who was second in a wet session in Belgium last month — which turned into a podium when rain meant the truncated race was run behind the safety car. He is moving to Mercedes for next season.

"Hopefully Lando will give me a nice little slipstream into turn one,” Russell said. “We've got to be aiming for the podium. We've got nothing to lose and we're just going to go for it.”

Hamilton set the early pace on intermediate tires, but errors toward the end of the session proved costly. The Mercedes driver bumped the wall while coming into the pits and had to change his front wing, and had a spin late in the session.

Hamilton, the defending champion, will be chasing his 100th career win on Sunday at a track where he has won four times in the past, and where Mercedes cars have won all seven F1 races to date.

Verstappen leads the championship standings by five points from Hamilton but will start from the back of the grid in the race Sunday because he changed his engine.

Mindful of the slippery conditions, Verstappen didn't try to set a time in qualifying. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari has a similar penalty, as does Nicholas Latifi of Williams.

Heavy rain through the day and low light raised doubts over whether qualifying could go ahead at all, after the Saturday morning practice session was canceled. While waiting, seven-time champion Hamilton skipped down the pit lane under an umbrella in the style of the musical “Singin' In The Rain."

Tags

Associated Press (AP) F1 Motorsport Formula One Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Sanju Samson Crestfallen, Anrich Nortje Credits Delhi Capitals Bowlers

IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Sanju Samson Crestfallen, Anrich Nortje Credits Delhi Capitals Bowlers

Russian Grand Prix: Third Practice Canceled Amid Heavy Rain

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals’ 33-run Win Over Rajasthan Royals In Abu Dhabi

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians To 'Take An Informed Call' On Hardik Pandya, Says Zaheer Khan

Robert Lewandowski's Scoring Streak For Bayern Munich Ends After 19 Games

SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Rashid Khan Removes Chris Gayle; Punjab In Trouble

Sudirman Cup: New-look Indian Badminton Team Ready For Challenge

IPL 2021, RCB Vs MI: Narrative Shifts To 'Captaincy' As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Face-off In Intriguing Clash

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

More from Sports

Durand Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC Enter Semis With Come From Behind 3-2 Win Over Army Green

Durand Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC Enter Semis With Come From Behind 3-2 Win Over Army Green

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Manchester City, Premier League: Confirmed Starting XIs And How To Watch

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Manchester City, Premier League: Confirmed Starting XIs And How To Watch

Australia Women Vs India Women, 3rd ODI: Mithali Raj And Co Face Ignominy Of Series Sweep

Australia Women Vs India Women, 3rd ODI: Mithali Raj And Co Face Ignominy Of Series Sweep

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 Runs To Reclaim Top Spot - Highlights

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 Runs To Reclaim Top Spot - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

Harish Manav / The new Punjab cabinet comprising 15 ministers will take oath on Sunday, the state’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced after having deliberations with the party high command.

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Seema Guha / Quad is to checkmate China’s growing profile as a nation giving humanitarian aid to nations across Asia and Pacific, and it wants to challenge China’s soft power bid in the region.

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores and updates of DC vs RR here. Delhi are on top of the points table along with Chennai Super Kings.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement