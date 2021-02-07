Rumour Has It: Real Madrid Waiting On PSG's Kylian Mbappe As Sergio Ramos Nears Exit

Will he leave Paris Saint-Germain or not? That is the question regarding French star Kylian Mbappe. (More Football News)

Real Madrid are keen, but they are reportedly prepared to wait.

TOP STORY – MADRID WAITING FOR MBAPPE

Real Madrid have decided to wait to sign Kylian Mbappe until Paris Saint-Germain put the French star up for sale, according to Marca.

LaLiga champions Madrid have been tipped to sign Mbappe, who has also been linked with Premier League holders Liverpool.

PSG are trying to re-sign Mbappe as his contract runs out in 2022, and if they are unsuccessful amid their pursuit of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, Madrid are ready to pounce.

Real Madrid are willing to play the waiting game for Kylian Mbappe https://t.co/N9WWAHUyhS pic.twitter.com/tbM1KQuTpV — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) February 6, 2021

ROUND-UP

- Marca says Sergio Ramos' knee injury could spell the end of his illustrious career with Madrid. Ramos is out of contract at season's end and the star captain has been linked to the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, PSG, Chelsea and Juventus.

- Liverpool are interested in Leeds United winger Raphinha, reports Football Insider. The Brazilian only moved to Elland Road at the start of the season.

- Gazzetta dello Sport claims Juventus are hoping to sign Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine