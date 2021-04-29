Rumour Has It: Neymar Flirting With Barcelona Return And Lionel Messi Reunion

Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain remains strangely undecided. (More Football News)
The 29-year-old Brazilian has said he is happy in Paris but speculation continues to bubble away.
Neymar is out of contract in 2022 and is reportedly discussing a renewal with PSG until 2026.
TOP STORY – NEYMAR TEMPTED BY BARCELONA RETURN
Neymar continues to flirt privately with a return to Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Publicly, the Brazil star has declared he is happy with PSG but in no rush to re-sign, yet there are behind-the-scenes rumblings, potentially part of contract manoeuvring.
Neymar is reportedly obsessed with playing alongside Lionel Messi again at Camp Nou and continues to keep that option open.
Neymar ha vuelto a transmitir a ex compañeros que quiere volver, algo que también conoce la directiva azulgrana— Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) April 28, 2021
¿Os gustaría verlo con la camiseta del Barça de nuevo? https://t.co/n23W9Evm3A
ROUND-UP
- Manchester United are still in the market for a right-winger with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho top of their list, according to 90 Min.
- The Sun reports that Chelsea are preparing to launch a £90million-plus offer to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Inter.
- Chelsea are also open to offers for forward Tammy Abraham this off-season, with an asking price of £40m, claims The Telegraph.
- Arsenal wants to sign Norwich City full-back Max Aarons as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, whom they are prepared to offload, reports 90 Min.
- Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral is in the sights of Everton, according to Calciomercato.
- AS claims that Atletico Madrid may ask Juventus to swap Paulo Dybala as compensation to permanently sign on-loan forward Alvaro Morata.
Chelsea 'ready to sell £40m Abraham' as Tuchel looks to fund Haaland transfer https://t.co/Dus3aup5kO— Sun Sport (@SunSport) April 28, 2021
