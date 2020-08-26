Rumour Has It: Manchester United In Position To Sign Lionel Messi But Barcelona Captain Wants City

Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona, but where will he go? (More Football News)

Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Juventus are possible destinations.

But, both Manchester clubs are believed to be targeting the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

ALSO READ: Potential Destinations For The Argentina Star

TOP STORY – UNITED EYE MESSI, BUT LIONEL WANTS CITY

Manchester United are in position to sign wantaway Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, according to Deportes Cuatro.

Messi wants to sensationally leave embattled LaLiga giants Barca and United are reportedly one of the clubs capable of signing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, The Athletic claims neighbours Manchester City and Messi have held talks, with the superstar open to playing for Pep Guardiola again.

Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Juventus have also been linked.

âÂªï¸Â Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave

âÂªï¸Â Messi's people have spoken to Pep about joining #MCFC

âÂªï¸Â #MCFC distancing themselves from the move

âÂªï¸Â What are terms of his contract & could he leave for free?

âÂªï¸Â Could this be a ploy to get rid of #FCB president Bartomeu? — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) August 25, 2020

ROUND-UP

- The Telegraph reports Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez is close to joining Everton. James has previously worked under Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich and Madrid.

ALSO READ: Timeline - Messi's Barca Breakdown

- Chelsea will complete the signing of Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell, says Fabrizio Romano. The transfer will be announced soon as Chelsea also look to bring in Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz and PSG captain Thiago Silva.

- Calciomercato claims Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to signing a new deal with Milan. The 38-year-old is out of contract after returning to Milan for a second spell in January.

- Barca want City's Gabriel Jesus to replace veteran forward Luis Suarez, according to Globo Esporte. Suarez has been told he can leave Camp Nou, and former club Ajax are reportedly trying to re-sign the Uruguayan.