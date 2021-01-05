Rumour Has It: Andriy Shevchenko Is Being Lined Up If Chelsea Move On From Frank Lampard

Andriy Shevchenko is in the conversation to take over as Chelsea manager if the Blues decide to part ways with manager Frank Lampard. (More Football News)

With Chelsea languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table, Le10sport reports the Ukrainian's name is on the Blues list of possible replacements.

Shevchenko played for the club between 2006 and 2008 and has since forged a managerial career with the Ukraine national team, moving through the under-19 and under-21 teams to the senior dugout.

Chelsea are studying their options to replace Lampard and his former Blues team-mate Shevchenko is part of the shortlist, reports Le10sports.

The 44-year-old led Ukraine through an undefeated Euro 2020 qualifying campaign to reach the finals, drawing 0-0 in Portugal and beating the European champions 2-1, in Kiev.

Shevchenko remains close to the club as his 14-year-old son, Kristian, plays in the Blues academy and is well liked by club owner Roman Abramovich, say Le10sports sources.

ROUND-UP

- Manchester City are closely monitoring Real Madrid stalwart and soon-to-be-free agent Sergio Ramos, who has spent 15 years in the Spanish capital, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Sergio Ramos has scored more league goals (13) than Antoine Griezmann (12) since the beginning of last season



- Ramos may be on his way out but Bayern Munich's out-of-contract defender David Alaba will arrive at Madrid, after Barcelona pulled out of the race to sign the Austrian, reports the Daily Star and Daily Mail.

- Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia, according to Football London. The Independent reports Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson will be offered in a swap deal.



- But the Gunners may be out of luck, reports Sky Sports, as the Canaries will refuse to sell sought-after stars Buendia, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell in a bid to book their Premier League return.

- LaLiga title contenders Atletico Madrid are aiming to replace the departed Diego Costa with Real Sociedad's goalscoring ace Willian Jose, say reports in Spanish media outlet AS.

- Everton and Roma will battle it out for the signature of Lille right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik, with the Serie A club's bid for FC Dallas' US ace Bryan Reynolds on the rocks, reports Fabrizio Romano.

