Road To 2023 Cricket World Cup: ICC Confirms Qualification Process

The teams participating in ICC's qualification process for the 2023 India Cricket World Cup are Namibia, Nepal, Oman, PNG, Scotland, UAE and USA. Each team will play 36 ODIs over two and half years from August 2019 to January 2022.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 August 2019
Scotland, PNG and Oman will play the inaugural series from August 14-21 in Mannofield Park.
With the 2019 Cricket World Cup over, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has kickstarted the road to the tournament's next edition; India 2023. The League 2 will see 126 ODIs played across 21 tri-series, a four-year qualification structure.

League 2 is two steps away from India 2023. Its beneath the Men's CWC Super League. The league provides more cricketing activity for the seven teams; Namibia, Nepal, Oman, PNG, Scotland, UAE and USA. Each team will play 36 ODIs over two and half years from August 2019 to January 2022.

Scotland, PNG and Oman will play the inaugural series from August 14-21 in Mannofield Park. It includes four ODIs for each, worth 2 points per ODI which will contribute to the Men’s CWC League 2 table.The three top teams will confirm their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022.

Meanwhile, the bottom four teams will drop into the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2022 - which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier- and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B. The top two teams from the Play-Off will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 – Series one schedule

Wednesday 14 August 

Oman v PNG

Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Thursday 15 August     

Scotland v Oman

Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Saturday 17 August      

Scotland v PNG

Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Sunday 18 August       

Scotland v Oman

Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Tuesday 20 August      

Scotland v PNG

Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Wednesday 21 August  

Oman v PNG

Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

(ICC Inputs)

