Road To 2023 Cricket World Cup: ICC Confirms Qualification Process

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup over, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has kickstarted the road to the tournament's next edition; India 2023. The League 2 will see 126 ODIs played across 21 tri-series, a four-year qualification structure.

League 2 is two steps away from India 2023. Its beneath the Men's CWC Super League. The league provides more cricketing activity for the seven teams; Namibia, Nepal, Oman, PNG, Scotland, UAE and USA. Each team will play 36 ODIs over two and half years from August 2019 to January 2022.

Scotland, PNG and Oman will play the inaugural series from August 14-21 in Mannofield Park. It includes four ODIs for each, worth 2 points per ODI which will contribute to the Men’s CWC League 2 table.The three top teams will confirm their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022.

Meanwhile, the bottom four teams will drop into the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2022 - which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier- and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B. The top two teams from the Play-Off will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 – Series one schedule

14 August Oman v PNG Mannofield Park, Aberdeen 15 August Scotland v Oman Mannofield Park, Aberdeen 17 August Scotland v PNG Mannofield Park, Aberdeen 18 August Scotland v Oman Mannofield Park, Aberdeen 20 August Scotland v PNG Mannofield Park, Aberdeen 21 August Oman v PNG Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

(ICC Inputs)