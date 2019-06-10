Records And Milestones: Yuvraj Singh's Amazing India Career In Numbers

﻿
Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from cricket in a press conference, held in Mumbai.

Omnisport 10 June 2019
Yuvraj Singh will forever be remembered for his heroics during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.
India's 2011 ICC World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement on Monday (10th June), in what turned out to be a very emotional press conference in Mumbai. The 37-year-old Chandigarh native was a regular in the national team, during his prime.

Famous for his displays in the 2011 World Cup, the former Kings XI Punjab all-rounder will also be remembered for a number of records and milestones.

Popularly known as Yuvi, he made 301 ODI appearances for the Men in Blue; sixth highest in the list of all-time appearances for his country. The left-handed batsman has scored 8,609 One Day International runs, which is the seventh highest amongst all his countrymen in that format.

Regarding test cricket, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad player has played 40 fixtures. In those matches, he registered a total of 1,900 runs. Also in T20I format, Yuvraj has made 1,177 runs in 58 matches.

He also recorded the fastest T20I half-century against England in 2007. In that match, he reached this milestone in just 12 balls. Although the record has been broken by Chris Gayle and Hazratullah Zazai (but not in international level). His popular innings against England includes six sixes from a Stuard Broad over. He also became the first cricketer to achieve such a feat in international level.

Long live Yuvi, Team India will miss you!

