February 09, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Real Sociedad Vs Manchester United: Europa League Game Latest To Move Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Real Sociedad Vs Manchester United: Europa League Game Latest To Move Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Coronavirus restrictions relating to travellers from the UK continue to force changes to the Champions League and Europa League schedule

Omnisport 09 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Real Sociedad Vs Manchester United: Europa League Game Latest To Move Due To COVID-19 Restrictions
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were set to head to San Sebastian for the round-of-32 clash on February 18
File Photo
Real Sociedad Vs Manchester United: Europa League Game Latest To Move Due To COVID-19 Restrictions
outlookindia.com
2021-02-09T23:09:42+05:30

Manchester United's scheduled Europa League trip to Real Sociedad will now take place on neutral ground in Turin. (More Football News)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were set to head to San Sebastian for the round-of-32 clash on February 18.

However, the match has been moved from the Anoeta to Juventus' Allianz Stadium due to Spanish government restrictions on travellers entering the country from the United Kingdom in relation to the new COVID-19 variant.

The match will still kick off at 18:55 CET, with the February 25 return leg at Old Trafford due to go ahead as planned.

Both matches will take place behind closed doors.

"UEFA would like to thank Real Sociedad and Manchester United for their close co-operation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Italian Football Federation and Juventus for their support and agreeing to host the match in question," read a statement issued by European football's governing body.

Similar rules in Germany have led to Manchester City and Liverpool's Champions League last-16 away games against Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig respectively being moved to Budapest.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Barcelona Vs PSG: Angel Di Maria To Miss UEFA Champions League First Leg

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Manchester United Real Sociedad UEFA Europa League Football Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos