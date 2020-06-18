Real Madrid Vs Valencia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Crucial La Liga Match -- Date, Time And Venue

Defending champions Barcelona's scrappy 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Leganes has widened the gap at the top of La Liga table to five points with Real Madrid in the second spot. (More Football News)

Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos can't afford to slip up as the title fight heats up in Spain with between the two heavyweights. Real host Valencia in a crucial clash at their academy Thursday morning.

After 28 matches each, Real have 59 points while Valencia, at 8th, have 43 points.

Real will miss the services of injured Lucas Vazquez, Luka Jovic, Mariano and Nacho; while the visitors are without Ezequiel Garay and Gabriel Paulista. Both sides have no suspension.

Likely XIs:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Hazard, Benzema.

Valencia: Cillessen; Florenzi, Diakhaby, Guillamon, Gaya; Torres, Parejo, Kondogbia, Soler; Rodrigo, Gomez.

Here's how you can watch Real Madrid and Valencia:

When is La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia?

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Where is La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia being played?

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be played at Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, Madrid.

What is the kick-off time of La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia?

The kick-off time of La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia is 01.30 AM IST.

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia?

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia will not be broadcast on television in India, but it can be streamed live on Facebook. Visit Facebook pages of La Liga, and respective clubs to watch the match live.