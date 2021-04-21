April 21, 2021
Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Real Madrid were already without seven other players because of injuries and suspensions, including captain Sergio Ramos, who also tested positive for COVID-19

Agencies 21 April 2021
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, 15, and Real Madrid's Eder Militao celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarter final second leg match against Liverpool.
AP Photo/Jon Super
2021-04-21T22:45:29+05:30

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Valverde was dropped from the squad that will play at Cádiz later Wednesday in the Spanish league.

Coach Zinedine Zidane was already without seven other players because of injuries and suspensions, including captain Sergio Ramos, who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Central defender Raphael Varane has just recovered from the coronavirus and was expected to play in Cádiz.

Madrid is four points behind Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid.

Valverde is likely to miss Madrid's first leg against Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals next week.

(AP)

