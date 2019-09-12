﻿
Real Madrid Lose Luka Modric To Adductor Injury

Real Madrid will be fretting over Luka Modric's fitness leading into their UEFA Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain

Omnisport 12 September 2019
Villareal's Gerard Moreno controls the ball past Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid in the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-09-12T19:28:28+0530

Luka Modric has become the latest Real Madrid player to be struck down by injury ahead of an important run of matches. (More Football News)

Tests undertaken on Thursday confirmed an adductor issue for midfielder Modric, who looks highly likely to miss this weekend's LaLiga fixture against Levante.

Zinedine Zidane's men then commence their Champions League campaign away to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, before returning to Spain for a tough trip to Sevilla.

Modric, 34, completed two full matches for Croatia during the international break but now joins Isco, Marco Asensio and Brahim Diaz in the treatment room, while James Rodriguez and Eden Hazard have also suffered in recent weeks.

Madrid's statement read: "Following the tests carried out on our player Luka Modric by Real Madrid's medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Modric's appearances in Euro 2020 qualifying for Croatia included a goal against Azerbaijan, the Ballon d'Or winner converting a penalty in the 1-1 draw.

