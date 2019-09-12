﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Lionel Messi Would Accept Cristiano Ronaldo's Dinner Invitation

Lionel Messi Would Accept Cristiano Ronaldo's Dinner Invitation

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo "might not be friends" but the Barcelona captain holds no animosity towards the Juventus forward

Omnisport 12 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Lionel Messi Would Accept Cristiano Ronaldo's Dinner Invitation
The pair dominated the Ballon d'Or voting for a decade, winning it five times apiece before Luka Modric broke their stranglehold last year.
Courtesy: Twitter (@btsportfootball)
Lionel Messi Would Accept Cristiano Ronaldo's Dinner Invitation
outlookindia.com
2019-09-12T19:06:58+0530

Lionel Messi insists he has no issue with Cristiano Ronaldo and would accept a dinner invitation from his long-time awards rival. (More Football News)

The pair crossed paths at a recent ceremony to crown the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2018-19, which Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won.

Also Read: Ronaldo Asks Messi Out For Dinner Date

Barcelona captain Messi and Juventus star Ronaldo finished second and third respectively, but the event gave the former Real Madrid forward the chance to publicly reflect on their "battle in Spain" and the time they have spent at the pinnacle of the game.

Ronaldo floated the prospect of a private dinner in future, an idea welcomed by his fellow five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Yes, I don't have any problem with that," Messi told SPORT.

"I've always said that I don't have any issue with him. We might not be friends because we've never shared a dressing room together, but I always see him at award shows and there's no problem.

"We actually spoke with each other for quite a long time at the most recent show.

"I don't know if there will be a dinner because I don't know if our paths will cross for obvious reasons, each one of us has our own life and our own commitments. But obviously I would accept the invitation."

Messi has missed the early weeks of the new season because of a calf injury suffered before Barca's pre-season tour to the United States.

The 32-year-old ruled himself out of Saturday's clash with Valencia and remains unsure whether he will be available for next week's Champions League date with Borussia Dortmund.

"I feel better," he said. "It [the injury] was really bad because it happened on my first day back [after the Copa America] and it originally looked to be something minor but, in reality, I have been out of action for the past 15 days.

"Now I know what it is and I feel more at ease. I will return when I feel I have fully recovered.

"I've spent a long time on the sidelines. As soon as I started this happened to me and I can’t wait to return."

Barca have struggled in their skipper's absence, winning one of their opening three LaLiga games.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Football FC Barcelona Juventus Sports
Next Story : Kim Clijsters Comes Out Of Tennis Retirement For A Second Time
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters