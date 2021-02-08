Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes First Cricketer To Achieve This Feat In More Than 100 Years - WATCH The Historic Moment

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 28th five-wicket haul on Day 4 of the opening Test against England in Chennai. His spell helped India wrapped up England for a paltry 178 in their second innings at The Chepauk on Monday.

Ashwin, who opened the bowling for India in England's second innings, matched more than a 100-year-old record by removing Rory Burns off the very first ball.

The last spinner to take a wicket off the first ball of an innings was Bert Vogler of South Africa in 1907. And the first to achieve such a feat was Bobby Peel of England in 1888.

Ashwin returned with match figures of 9/207 after taking six wickets in England's second innings. His other victims were Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer and James Anderson.

Incidentally, the 34-year-old offie matched Anderson's record of most five-wicket hauls at home in Test cricket.

Despite Ashwin's 6/61, England ended up setting a world record 420-run target for India. At stumps on the penultimate day, India were 39/1 (13) with Rohit Sharma (16) getting out cheaply again.

The hosts need another 381 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. If India manage to chase the target, it will be the highest ever successful run chase in Test history. The previous best is 418, chased by West Indies against Australia in 2003.

