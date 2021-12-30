Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Quinton De Kock, South Africa Wicketkeeper, Announces Shock Retirement From Test Cricket

Quinton de Kock made his Test debut in February 2014 against Australia at Port Elizabeth. He has scored 3300 runs in 54 Tests with the help of six centuries. His highest Test score is 141 not out.

Quinton De Kock, South Africa Wicketkeeper, Announces Shock Retirement From Test Cricket
'See you in the ODIs and T20s,' said Quinton de Kock in his Test retirement statement. He has played 54 Test matches. | File Photo

Trending

Quinton De Kock, South Africa Wicketkeeper, Announces Shock Retirement From Test Cricket
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T23:50:28+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 11:50 pm

Hours after South Africa's defeat to India in the first Test match in Centurion, wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock announced shock retirement from the longest format of the game with immediate effect on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

De Kock, 29, was due to skip the second Test in Johannesburg which starts on January 3, on paternity leave. But the Centurion Test proved to be his last. In the match, he scored 34 and 21 runs.

Confirming the development, Cricket South Africa took to Twitter and wrote:

"Proteas wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect, citing his intentions to spend more time with his growing family," Cricket South Africa shared a tweet, confirming the development.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

De Kock also released a statement saying, "This is not a decision that I have come to very easily... I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives."

"I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I've enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I've found something that I love even more.

"In life, you can buy almost everything except for time, and right now, it's time to do right by the people that mean the most to me.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends - I couldn't have shown up as I did without your support.

"This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I'm fully committed to white ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future.

"All the best to my teammates for the remainder of this Test series against India.

"See you in the ODIs and T20s."

De Kock made his Test debut in February 2014 against Australia at Port Elizabeth. He has scored 3300 runs in 54 Tests with the help of six centuries. His highest Test score is 141 not out.

He has also played 124 ODIs and 61 T20Is, scoring 5355 and 1827 runs respectively.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Quinton de Kock South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa Retirement South Africa national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Beat Chennaiyin FC In Thriller To End Winless Streak

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Beat Chennaiyin FC In Thriller To End Winless Streak

Rupa Gurunath, Daughter Of N Srinivasan, Resigns As Tamil Nadu Cricket Association President

Yearender 2021: Sourav Ganguly Vs Virat Kohli, Sushil Kumar's Shame, Mary Kom's First Of Fury – 5 Unwanted Controversies

Live Streaming Of U-19 Asia Cup Final: Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Final Live

2021 Will Go Down As One Of The Greatest Years In Indian Cricket: KL Rahul

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Legends, Fans React As India Register Historic Centurion Win

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Bowlers After India's Historic Win

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: India Thrash Bangladesh By 103 Runs, Meet Sri Lanka In Final

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India's Fourth Win In South Africa And Virat Kohli Record - Stats Highlights

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India's Fourth Win In South Africa And Virat Kohli Record - Stats Highlights

COVID Hits Barcelona Hard; Philippe Coutinho Joins Nine Other Players In Isolation

COVID Hits Barcelona Hard; Philippe Coutinho Joins Nine Other Players In Isolation

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Breach Another Fortress, Beat South Africa To Make History

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Breach Another Fortress, Beat South Africa To Make History

Sourav Ganguly Maintains Stable Health After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19, Informs Hospital

Sourav Ganguly Maintains Stable Health After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19, Informs Hospital

Read More from Outlook

Massive Surge In Covid-19 Cases; Delhi 42%, Mumbai 46% | In 10 Points

Massive Surge In Covid-19 Cases; Delhi 42%, Mumbai 46% | In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai recorded around 3,671 fresh Covid-19 cases, a 46 per cent jump from Wednesday. On the same day, Delhi reported 1,313 fresh coronavirus cases, a 42 per cent rise from yesterday.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Advertisement