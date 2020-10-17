Quicker Than Lionel Messi - Lionel Suarez Becomes Second Fastest To 150 La Liga Goals This Century

October 17, 2020
Corona
Luis Suarez scored his 150th La Liga goal in Atletico Madrid's clash with Celta Vigo, reaching the figure in quicker time than Lionel Messi

Omnisport 17 October 2020
Luis Suarez
Courtesy: Twitter
Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has scored his 150th LaLiga goal, becoming the second fastest player to reach that milestone in the competition this century. (More Football News)

The Uruguay international opened the scoring for Atleti in Saturday's meeting with Celta Vigo with a sweeping finish from eight yards. 

Suarez got to the figure in 195 appearances - faster than former team-mate Lionel Messi and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, who reached it in 140 games for Real Madrid. 

Suarez has scored three goals for new side Atletico and 147 with Barcelona, where he spent six trophy-laden campaigns before leaving the club ahead of this season. 

Of his 150 LaLiga goals, 110 have been scored with his right foot, 26 with his left and 14 with his head. 

Suarez's impressive haul is boosted by nine penalties, while eight of his goals have come from outside the penalty area. 

