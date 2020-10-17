Quicker Than Lionel Messi - Lionel Suarez Becomes Second Fastest To 150 La Liga Goals This Century

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has scored his 150th LaLiga goal, becoming the second fastest player to reach that milestone in the competition this century. (More Football News)

The Uruguay international opened the scoring for Atleti in Saturday's meeting with Celta Vigo with a sweeping finish from eight yards.

Suarez got to the figure in 195 appearances - faster than former team-mate Lionel Messi and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, who reached it in 140 games for Real Madrid.

Suarez has scored three goals for new side Atletico and 147 with Barcelona, where he spent six trophy-laden campaigns before leaving the club ahead of this season.

150 - Luis Suárez has scored 150 goals in 195 appearances in LaLiga, becoming the second fastest player to reach this milestone in the competition in the 21st century, after Cristiano Ronaldo (140). Predatory. pic.twitter.com/DpW7wnrBSe — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 17, 2020

Of his 150 LaLiga goals, 110 have been scored with his right foot, 26 with his left and 14 with his head.

Suarez's impressive haul is boosted by nine penalties, while eight of his goals have come from outside the penalty area.

