PSL 2021, Match 20, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Cricket Match

In a top-of-the-table clash, Islamabad United face Lahore Qalandars on Sunday in Abu Dhabi as Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 witnesses second doubleheader in four days. The match will be followed by a clash between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, at the same venue. (More Cricket News)

After six matches, Lahore Qalandars lead the table with 10 points from five wins and one defeat. Islamabad United have eight points from four wins and two defeats.

Since arriving in the UAE, Qalanders have won both their matches -- against United by five wickets on June 9, and Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs on June 10.

After their defeat to Qalandars, United have Quetta Gladiators by 10 wickets on June 11.

Head-to-head: Islamabad United lead the head-to-head record 8-3.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 20th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars

Date: June 13 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST/5:00 PM local

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Playing XIs in the previous match:

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Hussain Talat, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa, Akif Javed, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman (c), Sohail Akhtar, Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf.

