PSL 2021, Match 21, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Cricket Match

With play-offs spot at stake, Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans play hosts to arguably the most consistent side in the history of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Sultans are currently fifth with four points (two wins from six matches), while Wahab Riaz's Zalmi are third with eight points, having played one game extra. They have won four.

In the reverse fixture, before the suspension, Zalmi defeated Sultans by six wickets in Karachi. Put in to bat first, Sultans set a 194-run target with James Vince scoring 84 off 55 after Rizwan's 28-ball 41. But Zalmi chased it down with one over to spare as Imam-ul-Haq (48), Kamran Akmal (37) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (53) scored crucial runs before Haider Ali's finishing act (24 off 8).

Both the teams won their respective last outings -- Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 12 runs, while Zalmi hammered Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs.

Head-to-head: They have so far met seven times, with Multan Sultans enjoying a slight lead, 4-3, over Peshawar Zalmi.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 between Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date: June 13 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 11:30 PM IST/10:00 PM local

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TV Channels: Sony Pictures Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Playing XIs in the previous match:

Multan Sultans (vs Karachi Kings): Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi (vs Quetta Gladiators): Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil.

