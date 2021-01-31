PSG Star Neymar Denies 29th Birthday Party Plans

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has denied he is planning to throw a party to celebrate his birthday next month. (More Football News)

Brazilian newspaper Extra claimed Neymar is preparing to host an event in Paris for his 29th birthday on February 5 with guests flying in from Brazil.

Mass gatherings are banned in France under coronavirus restrictions and any such party would likely be in breach of them.

Neymar described the story as "wrong gossip" in a message posted on Twitter on Saturday and added: "There will be no party!"

It is not the first time Neymar's famed party reputation has come under scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Barcelona man denied he was hosting a New Year's Eve bash for 150 guests at his private condominium in Mangaratiba, down the coast from Rio de Janeiro.

Já que começou a rolar fofoca errada da nossa maravilhosa imprensa brasileira. Não haverá festa nenhuma!

E quem começou com essa fofoca, vai procurar o que fazer e me deixa... eu hein — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 30, 2021

