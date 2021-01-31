January 31, 2021
Corona
PSG Star Neymar Denies 29th Birthday Party Plans

Brazil forward Neymar hit out at 'wrong gossip' as he denied plans to host a 29th birthday party in Paris during the COVID-19 pandemic

Omnisport 31 January 2021
Neymar
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-01-31T09:37:50+05:30

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has denied he is planning to throw a party to celebrate his birthday next month. (More Football News)

Brazilian newspaper Extra claimed Neymar is preparing to host an event in Paris for his 29th birthday on February 5 with guests flying in from Brazil.

Mass gatherings are banned in France under coronavirus restrictions and any such party would likely be in breach of them.

Neymar described the story as "wrong gossip" in a message posted on Twitter on Saturday and added: "There will be no party!"

It is not the first time Neymar's famed party reputation has come under scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Barcelona man denied he was hosting a New Year's Eve bash for 150 guests at his private condominium in Mangaratiba, down the coast from Rio de Janeiro.

