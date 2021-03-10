'Proud To Wear This Shirt' – Edinson Cavani Responds To Man Utd Exit Talk Amid Boca Links

Edinson Cavani said he is proud to wear the Manchester United shirt after his father claimed the star forward is unhappy at Old Trafford and wants to leave at season's end. (More Football News)

Cavani joined United as a free agent on a one-year deal at the start of the season and the 34-year-old has impressed in Manchester, where the Uruguayan has scored seven goals and supplied two assists across 25 appearances in all competitions.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has flagged the possibility of a contract extension amid Cavani's links to Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors.

Cavani's father, Luis, claimed Paris Saint-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer is not happy in the Premier League and "would like to play for Boca".

But Edinson Cavani dispelled those comments via social media on Tuesday.

"Proud to wear this shirt @manchesterunited," Cavani wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier, Luis Cavani had told TyC Sports: "My son is not happy in England and wants to return nearer his family. He wants to play in South America.

"I want Edinson to play for a team which fights for important trophies. He has had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and would like to play for Boca.

"At the halfway point of the year, he'd like to return to South America. My son’s idea is not to continue there [in Manchester]. He wants to return.

"I think he's going to come back in June this year."

Cavani Sr cited his son's punishment by the Football Association (FA) for using a racially insensitive word in a social media post as a factor in his unhappiness.

"There are things which sometimes annoy us as humans, as people. The whole ban issue annoyed him," Luis Cavani added.

"That has been playing on him, sometimes players can't find form either. These things can weigh heavy on you. Sometimes mentally you can get dragged down."

