Premier League Quirky Facts: Long Shots Boost Long-Shot Saints, Plus A Vintage Jag

There were several European hangovers in the Premier League as an already congested title race tightened up over the weekend. (More Football News)

Tottenham still lead Liverpool on goal difference after respective 1-1 draws at Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively on Sunday, less than 24 hours after Chelsea were beaten at Everton.

Manchester United and Manchester City played out an insipid derby, while Arsenal's miserable domestic campaign continued with a home defeat to Burnley.

Leicester City and Southampton were the big winners, as victories over Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United left them firmly on the heels of the leading duo.

Amid all the action, there are always some points of interest you may have missed. Here are some of the quirkier facts, courtesy of Opta.



KANE SOARS LIKE AN EAGLE AT PALACE

It was not the result league leaders Spurs were looking for at Crystal Palace on Sunday, home goalkeeper Vicente Guaita recovering from a first-half error to frustrate Jose Mourinho's side.

Harry Kane was, perhaps not too surprisingly, the man to put Tottenham in front - he has now scored five goals in seven Premier League visits to Selhurst Park.

That is the joint-highest tally by any player against Palace at the ground, alongside Jermain Defoe, but it is still some way short of the best away goals record in the Premier League.

Alan Shearer is the man in possession of that benchmark, scoring 10 times against Leeds United at Elland Road. Les Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney netted nine times away at Everton and Newcastle United respectively, while Andrew Cole celebrated eight times at Anfield versus Liverpool.

15 - Harry Kane has become the third player within the top five European leagues this season to already reach the 15 goal mark in all competitions, after only Erling Haaland (17) and Robert Lewandowski (16). Bagsmen. pic.twitter.com/MfF2Yk7Hv5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2020



VINTAGE JAG UNABLE TO DRIVE UNITED TO FIRST WIN

It continues to be a miserable old time to be a football fan in Sheffield, with United and Wednesday struggling in the Premier League and Championship respectively.

The Blades are only the fourth team in all levels of English football to have taken just a single point from their first 12 games of a season, the added experience of Phil Jagielka unable to help Chris Wilder's men out of their malaise in a 3-0 loss at Southampton.

Aged 38 years and 118 days, former England defender Jagielka is the oldest English player to have appeared in the top flight since Paul Scholes (38y 177d) for Manchester United against Swansea City in May 2013.

Teddy Sheringham (40y, 272d), Bryan Robson (39y, 356d), Dean Windass (39y, 269d), Ray Wilkins (39y, 234d) and Nigel Winterburn (39y, 53d) are the oldest English outfield players to have played in the Premier League, while John Burridge (43y 162d) has the record as the oldest goalkeeper.



LONG SHOTS BOOSTING LONG-SHOT SAINTS?

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side continue to impress and their convincing defeat of the Blades leaves them just two points off top spot.

Stuart Armstrong scored the second goal in the home triumph, albeit with a huge piece of luck via a deflection off Jagielka. He is one of three players to have managed four or more goals from outside the box in 2020...incredibly the other two also play for Southampton!

Danny Ings (5) and James Ward-Prowse (4) have also prospered from distance. Kane and Bruno Fernandes have also scored three from outside the penalty area in the Premier League in the calendar year.

15 - Southampton have now scored 15 goals from outside the box in the Premier League in 2020; six more than any other team. Speculative. pic.twitter.com/A2CTr5U9IG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2020



ARTETA SEEING RED OVER POOR DISCIPLINE

It was another desperately disappointing outing for Arsenal, whose 1-0 loss at home to Burnley represented a fourth straight Premier League defeat at Emirates Stadium as their winless top-flight run stretched to five.

The dismissal of midfielder Granit Xhaka did not help the Gunners' cause; since the midfielder's Premier League debut in August 2016, only Fernandinho (4) has received more Premier League red cards.

Indeed, since Mikel Arteta's first game in charge of Arsenal, his side have received six Premier League reds - double that of any other top-flight team across the same period of time.



JURGEN'S REDS RECOVER

It was far from a textbook Liverpool display in the 1-1 draw at Fulham, but the reigning champions have a healthy habit of responding to adversity.

Since Jurgen Klopp's first match in charge of the Reds in October 2015, Liverpool have recovered 85 points from losing positions - more than other side in the Premier League during this time.

Tottenham Hotspur (79), Manchester United (64), Arsenal (62), Leicester City (59), West Ham United (59) are next on the list.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine