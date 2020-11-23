Premier League: Liverpool Set New Anfield Unbeaten Run Record With Leicester City Win

November 23, 2020
Corona
Liverpool set a new club record of 64 top-flight home matches without defeat following their 3-0 Premier League win against Leicester City.

Omnisport 23 November 2020
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the English Premier League match against Leicester City at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England on Sunday.
AP
2020-11-23T12:13:17+05:30

Liverpool have set a new club record of 64 top-flight home matches without defeat following their 3-0 Premier League win against Leicester City. (More News)

Jurgen Klopp was without a host of key men on Sunday, but Liverpool produced a dominant performance and clinched a victory that helped secure a slice of history and take them second in the table.

Liverpool's previous record of 63 matches unbeaten in the league at Anfield was set in December 1980, the run having started more than two years earlier in February 1978.

Leicester were the team to end the run on that occasion, though they were unable to inspire a repeat of history.

Jonny Evans' own goal was added to by Diogo Jota, who himself set a new Anfield record as he became the first Liverpool player in history to score in his first four home league games.

Roberto Firmino then completed the scoring late on with a header.

Liverpool's immense 64-match streak began rather unremarkably on May 7, 2017 with a 0-0 draw against Southampton, having last lost at home in the Premier League on April 23.

A Crystal Palace team inspired by ex-Reds striker Christian Benteke were the last visitors to prevail at Anfield in the league.

Leicester travelled to Merseyside having won all of their previous five away games in the league this term, but former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers could not mastermind what would have undoubtedly been a satisfying feat for the Foxes manager.

