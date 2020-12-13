Premier League Data Dive: Muted Manchester Derby, Carlo Ancelotti Overcomes Former Pupil Frank Lampard

All eyes were on Old Trafford for Saturday's Manchester derby, though the 0-0 draw was ultimately a rather duller affair than many expected. (More Football News)

But at the very least, the draw actually took them a point closer to one of the title favourites in Chelsea, who suffered a shock defeat to an Everton side who had been struggling badly in recent weeks.

Newcastle United piled on the misery for West Brom with a late winner, while Aston Villa claimed a trademark – yes, that's right, and you'll soon understand why – victory at Wolves to continue their fine campaign.

Here is the pick of the Opta facts from Saturday's action in the Premier League.

3 - Manchester United have failed to score in three home league games this season, one more than in the whole of the 2019-20 campaign at Old Trafford. Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/RfJbgJa5a3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2020

Everton 1-0 Chelsea: The pupil downed by the master

In recent weeks there has been plenty of talk about Chelsea being not just title challengers, but maybe even favourites. Such chatter will have been a little quieter after this.

Frank Lampard came up against one of his former Chelsea managers at Goodison Park, with Carlo Ancelotti arguably the coach to get the very best out of the former England international.

After all, Lampard scored 32 times in 60 Premier League appearances under the Italian – by comparison, he netted 49 in 140 matches for Jose Mourinho.

Nevertheless, Lampard will have undoubtedly been frustrated on Merseyside. This was his second defeat in 12 managerial games across all competitions against his former bosses, the other loss coming against Manuel Pellegrini last season.

It was a somewhat limp and unimaginative performance by the Blues, who failed to even register a single shot on target after the 28th minute despite having 72 per cent of the possession.

| CARLO FANTASTICO. CARLO MAGNIFICO.



The boss has missed hearing you singing his song... @MrAncelotti #EVECHE pic.twitter.com/7VVKimYU8e — Everton (@Everton) December 12, 2020

Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: Derby fails to live up to expectations

Neutrals always expect fireworks from the Manchester derby, but sadly on this occasion it was something of a damp squib and just the fifth goalless draw between the two giants in 47 Premier League meetings.

It was the third home league game this term in which United have failed to score, already one more than in the whole of last season.

City's lack of activity in front of goal – compared to their usual standards – was particularly notable, as Pep Guardiola's side managed just nine shots in total. Three of their previous four instances of attempting fewer than 10 shots in a Premier League away game have been at Old Trafford.

The stalemate also meant Raheem Sterling's remarkable record against United continued. In 17 Premier League meetings with the Red Devils, he is still yet to score – that is over 10 more games than he has faced any other team in the competition without finding the net.

2 - Manchester City have failed to score in two consecutive away league games for the first time since January 2017 (2 games). Drab. pic.twitter.com/LeNe4S9B0X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2020

Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa: Villans doing the business on the road

Aston Villa's brilliant form on the road shows no sign of stopping, with their 1-0 win at local rivals Wolves taking them to four away victories out of five this season.

Their 12 points picked up away from Villa Park is already one more than they managed in the entirety of last season, and they still have another 14 trips to make.

But let's not get carried away with this latest one – it wasn't pretty. There were a total of 38 fouls in this game (23 Wolves, 15 Villa) and the visitors' winner came right at the end.

Anwar El Ghazi got it in stoppage time, making it the fourth time they have scored a winner in the 90th minute or later since the start of last season. No other team has done so more than twice.

As for Wolves, Adama Traore's difficult spell stutters on. He was facing one of his former teams, but his inability to get a goal or assist means it is 19 league games since his last goal involvement, having contributed to nine in the 19 top-flight matches before that.

4 - Anwar El Ghazi's penalty was Aston Villa's fourth 90th minute winner in the Premier League since the start of the last season, double that of any other side. Closing. pic.twitter.com/Qbtwyq0Njo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2020

Newcastle United 2-1 West Brom: Magpies making the most of every minute

Steve Bruce's Newcastle may not be the most thrilling of sides to watch, but they cannot be accused of lacking spirit in the dying embers of matches.

They left it late against the Baggies on Saturday, with Dwight Gayle getting the winner eight minutes from time, the eighth time this term Newcastle have netted in the final quarter-of-an-hour of games.

That equates to 57 per cent of their 14 Premier League goals and, as you might expect, it is the highest proportion of a team's total in England's top flight in 2020-21.

But, impressively, Newcastle aren't just leaving it until the end. Miguel Almiron opened the scoring on Saturday after just 19 seconds. That's their second-fastest Premier League goal ever after Alan Shearer required only 10 seconds against Manchester City in January 2003.

There is little to be positive about for West Brom, however, as Slaven Bilic's men became the first team to concede 25 goals in the Premier League this season.

19.98 - Miguel Almiron's goal after 19.98 seconds is Newcastle's second fastest in Premier League history, after Alan Shearer scored in 10.52 seconds against Man City in January 2003. Firing. pic.twitter.com/ubhF0Af0iv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2020

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine