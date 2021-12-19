Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the alleged abuse was towards one of their substitutes. Arteta stated the incident happened during the first half. With the win, Arsenal are fourth in Premier League 2021-22 table.

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates after scoring against Leeds United in Premier League 2021-22 on Saturday. | AP

Trending

Premier League 2021-22: Racism Allegation Mars Arsenal’s 4-1 Victory Over Leeds United
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T10:27:42+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 10:27 am

Injury-hit Leeds slumped to its second alarming loss in five days, 4-1 at home to Arsenal in the only English Premier League 2021-22 match to take place on Saturday because of a wave of pandemic-affected postponements. (More Football News)

The match was marred by an allegation of racial abuse from a spectator toward Arsenal’s players. It was reported to officials by Arsenal, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Coming off a 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Tuesday, Leeds — down to nine senior players and with a 15-year-old on the bench amid an injury crisis — was ripped apart in the first half as Gabriel Martinelli scored twice and Bukayo Saka added another.

Leeds even lost another player, Jack Harrison, to injury before halftime and manager Marcelo Bielsa had his head bowed as he walked back to the dressing rooms, with his team having allowed 15 shots on goal in a chaotic display.

The home side was better organized in the second half and managed a consolation when Raphinha converted a penalty after 19-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt was tripped by Ben White, Arsenal’s former Leeds center back.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Substitute Emile Smith Rowe’s 84th-minute goal, after he was played through by Martin Odegaard, piled on the misery for Leeds, which is five points above the relegation zone having played three games more than third-to-last Burnley.

Arsenal consolidated fourth place in the race for Champions League qualification and is four points above fifth-place West Ham having played 18 of 38 games. Arteta said the incident involving the alleged racial abuse happened during the first half.

Arteta said it was a 'single person' who aimed the alleged abuse apparently toward one of Arsenal’s substitutes. “Very disappointed because we have done so much in football to try to avoid it,” he said, “but it is a single person. I don’t think that merits that a full stadium pays the price.

“It was a single incident and it has to be reported. It was reported and now the authorities will have to work with the clubs to understand what happened.”

Burnley’s game at Aston Villa was postponed earlier Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Villa squad, trimming the latest round of the Premier League to four games. The other three games are on Sunday.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Mikel Arteta London Football Arsenal (Football) Leeds United English Premier League (EPL) Racism Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Aims For Historic Gold - Watch live

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Aims For Historic Gold - Watch live

Barcelona Vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22: Late Nico Gonzalez Strike Give Barca Much-Needed Win

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores: England Strike Early On Day 4, Australia (88/4) Lead By 325 Runs

BWF World Championships 2021: Srikanth Kidmabi Survives Lakshya Sen Test To Enter Final

ISL 2021-22: Former Champions Chennaiyin FC Beat Odisha FC, Move To Third

Kidambi Srikanth Beats Lakshya Sen In Semis, First Indian Male To Enter World Championships Final -- Highlights

Aston Villa Vs Burnley Postponed As Premier League Grapples With COVID Outbreak

Srihari Nataraj Registers Best Indian Performance In World Swimming Championships

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Joe Root, Jos Buttler

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Joe Root, Jos Buttler

Live Streaming Of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Watch Pre-quarterfinal Matches Live

Live Streaming Of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Watch Pre-quarterfinal Matches Live

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Take Control On Day 3 At Adelaide

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia Take Control On Day 3 At Adelaide

ISL 2021-22: Leaders Mumbai City FC Start Favourites Against Kerala Blasters

ISL 2021-22: Leaders Mumbai City FC Start Favourites Against Kerala Blasters

Read More from Outlook

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Harry And The Bihari: Return Of The Native

Ashwani Kumar / Niti Aayog’s prognosis is timely but it has missed the larger picture of irreversible social revolution in Bihar.

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple: Leaders React In Aftermath

Outlook Web Desk / See what Arvind Kejriwal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, other political leaders and the police have to say on the incident of a man being beaten to death in Golden Temple.

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Kidambi Srikanth Aims To Be First Indian Man To Win A World Badminton Singles Title

Koushik Paul / Srikanth fought back to beat Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the men's singles semifinal at BWF World Championships 2021 on Saturday.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement