Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Premier League 2021-22, Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah Penalty Hands Reds Victory

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield was marred by Mohammed Salah, whose second-half penalty kept Liverpool in a three-way Premier League 2021-22 title race.

Premier League 2021-22, Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah Penalty Hands Reds Victory
Mohamed Salah is all smiles after scoring against Aston Villa in Premier League 2021-22 on Saturday. | AP

Trending

Premier League 2021-22, Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah Penalty Hands Reds Victory
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T00:48:50+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 12:48 am

Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield ended in disappointment as Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League 2021-22 on Saturday. (More Football News)

Gerrard, the long-time Liverpool captain turned Villa manager, was back at his boyhood club in a professional capacity for the first time since leaving in 2015 and was given a standing ovation when he entered the field for the game. He left empty-handed, though.

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez frustrated Liverpool until Tyrone Mings pulled down Salah in the 67th minute, and the Egyptian forward converted his 15th consecutive successful penalty. The win kept Liverpool one point behind leader Manchester City and a point ahead of Chelsea in the three-way title race.

Gerrard came to the game having made a good start to Premier League management with three wins in four matches and a narrow defeat to Manchester City. But he adopted a defensive game plan against his former club.

Liverpool forced Martinez into a couple of low, near-post saves in the first half and Virgil van Dijk had a header parried over by the goalkeeper early in the second. But the host’s pressure finally told when Salah got behind Villa’s defensive line and was hauled down by Mings.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Salah tucked the penalty past the goalkeeper’s dive and inside his left-hand post, becoming only the second player in Premier League history after Jamie Vardy to score or assist in 14 consecutive matches.

Villa appealed for a late penalty of their own when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson flapped at a loose ball after a mix-up with Joel Matip and appeared to bring down Danny Ings, but the referee waved play on. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Mohamed Salah Steven Gerrard Liverpool, England Football Liverpool Aston Villa English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Keep Unbeaten Record Intact With ATK Mohun Bagan Stalemate

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Keep Unbeaten Record Intact With ATK Mohun Bagan Stalemate

Arsenal Vs Southampton: Gunners Drop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang After ‘Disciplinary Breach’

Premier League 2021-22: Raheem Sterling’s 100th League Goal Powers Manchester City Vs Wolves

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1: Max Verstappen Grabs Pole Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton At Yas Marina Circuit

UEFA Scraps Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes Encounter, Covid-Hit Spurs Risk Forfeit

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage: Couple Shares Goofy Pics

Who Is Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi Win Double Sculls Gold In Bangkok

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Hope To Turn Tide Against Resurgent Kerala Blasters

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Hope To Turn Tide Against Resurgent Kerala Blasters

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: 'Hard To Fill PR Sreejesh’s Shoes', Says India’s Suraj Karkera

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: 'Hard To Fill PR Sreejesh’s Shoes', Says India’s Suraj Karkera

Covid Positive Bangladesh Women Cricketers Found To Be Carrying Omicron Variant

Covid Positive Bangladesh Women Cricketers Found To Be Carrying Omicron Variant

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: England Handed Heavy Penalty After Loss Against Australia In 1st Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22: England Handed Heavy Penalty After Loss Against Australia In 1st Test

Read More from Outlook

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

Dr. Sarath Guttikunda / We must not allow analysis paralysis to postpone anti-pollution measures, but promote public transport, walking, cycling, etc, now.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Nathan Lyon Becomes 3rd Aussie To Complete 400 Wickets

Nathan Lyon Becomes 3rd Aussie To Complete 400 Wickets

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Nathan Lyon is the seventh spin bowler to take more than 400 wickets in Test. He joins Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in the elite 400-club.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement