Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Premier League 2021-22: Jorginho’s Penalty Earns Chelsea 1-1 Draw Against Manchester United

Jadon Sancho gave Manchester United the lead in the 50th minute against Chelsea in their EPL 2021-22 clash on Sunday. Jorginho equalised with a penalty on 69 minutes for the Blues.

Chelsea's Jorginho celebrates after scoring against Manchester United in Premier League 2021-22 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. | AP

2021-11-29T10:03:35+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:03 am

Ballon d’Or contender Jorginho made amends for an error leading to Manchester United’s goal with an equalising penalty for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League on Sunday. (More Football News)

Jorginho was around the halfway line when he failed to control Bruno Fernandes’ hooked clearance from the edge of the Manchester United penalty area five minutes into the second half.

Jadon Sancho nipped in to seize possession and race through on goal before netting his first Premier League goal since his offseason arrival. The chance for Jorginho to come to Chelsea’s rescue came when Aaron Wan-Bissaka caught the back of Thiago Silva’s leg when clearing the ball.

Jorginho, who missed a penalty when Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup automatically earlier this month, found the target this time — sending goalkeeper David de Gea the wrong way in the 69th minute.

Jorginho will discover on Monday whether he has won the Ballon d’Or — European football’s top individual prize. Manchester City beating fourth-place West Ham meant Chelsea’s lead was cut to one point.

A week after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired by United, Michael Carrick has a win — at Villarreal in the Champions League — and this draw against the Premier League leaders from his matches as interim caretaker manager.

After losing five of its last seven league games under Solskjaer, United moved within five points of the fourth Champions League place — a welcome platform for Ralf Rangnick to build on. The German is set to take charge until the end of the season after a work permit has been secured.

