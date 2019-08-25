﻿
PM Narendra Modi Hails World Champion PV Sindhu, Says Shuttler's Success Will Inspire Generations

PV Sindhu, playing in her third straight BWF World Championships final, trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in what turned out to be a one-sided summit clash in just 36 minutes

25 August 2019
PV Sindhu now has five World Championships medals.
Minutes after PV Sindhu became the first-ever Indian to win the BWF World Championships on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the shuttler with best possible praise.

Modi said in a tweet that the "stupendously talented" Sindhu's success will "inspire generations of players."

"The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players," Modi tweeted.

Sindhu, playing in her third straight World Championships final, trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in what turned out to be a one-sided summit clash in just 36 minutes.

She had previously lost to Okuhara in the same stage in 2017 in an epic 110-minute battle before going down to Olympic champion Spaniard Carolina Marine in the final in 2018.

She had also won two bronze medals in the 2013 and 2014 editions of the World Championships.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
