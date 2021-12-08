Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Pele Hospitalised Again: Football Great To Be Treated For Colon Tumor Treatment

Pele removed a tumor from his colon on September 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery. Regarded as the greatest football player ever, he won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups with the Brazil national football team. | Courtesy: Twitter

2021-12-08T21:37:12+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 9:37 pm

Brazilian football great Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on Wednesday to continue his colon tumor treatment. (More Football News)

Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday that Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “stable and expected to be released on the next few days."

Pele's assistant, Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press that the legend is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August.

According to reports, Pele was briefly put in intensive care after surgery on his right colon. 

In October, the 81-year-old was discharged from the hospital where he received treatment for nearly a month.

Then, he wrote in a post on his official Instagram: "I am so happy to be back at home."

"I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome.”

Pele, regarded as the greatest ever football player, won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil national football team's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Pele removed a tumor from his colon on September 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

(With AP inputs)

