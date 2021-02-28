Paris Saint-Germain Boss Mauricio Pochettino Hoping For A Favour From Marseille Against Lyon

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping bitter rivals Marseille can give Paris Saint-Germain a helping hand in the Ligue 1 title race when they face Lyon on Sunday. (More Football News)

PSG eased to a 4-0 win over bottom side Dijon on Saturday to climb two points above Lyon in second place and a point behind leaders Lille, both of whom have a game in hand.

Lyon have won five of their last six league games and can move back above the reigning champions when they make the trip to the Stade Velodrome.

There is no love lost between PSG and Marseille, but Pochettino will be supporting Les Phoceens in Sunday's clash.

"We're going to watch the match and it would be welcome if Marseille wins," Pochettino told Canal+ "You have to win matches and stay consistent."

PSG were comfortable winners at Stade Gaston-Gerard thanks to Kylian Mbappe's double - the first of those from the penalty spot - either side of a Moise Kean strike and Danilo Pereira header.

It marks the first time since October that the Parisians have won back-to-back away matches in the league and, a week on from losing at home to Monaco, Pochettino was pleased with the manner of the victory.

4 - Paris have scored four goals or more than their opponents six times in Ligue 1 this season, at least three times more than any other team. Domination. pic.twitter.com/7Scp4YnGCs — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 27, 2021

"I am very happy. We were very professional today," he said. "It's important to win again and feel that feeling, and also to be perfect from the start.

"It was a very physical team we played and our approach was the right one. We were as we wanted to be, constant from the start."

Danilo's late header was his first goal for PSG and the holding midfielder also made a big contribution defensively, gaining possession more times (eight) than any player on the field.

"I'm happy with Danilo. He has shown that he can have a place in the side," he said. "Danilo is very professional and we are happy that he scored."

Danilo left the field seven minutes after scoring but has allayed fears of a possible injury lay-off heading into a crucial run of fixtures for PSG.

"It's nothing serious," he said. "Now I have to continue working hard every day to play. Today I was given an opportunity and I think I did well.

"I'm very happy to have scored my first goal and particularly happy with the win. It was a good game for us after losing to Monaco and important we took the three points."

Echoing the view of boss Pochettino, Danilo added: "Now I hope Marseille win!".

PSG have now won 11 of their 12 Ligue 1 meetings with Dijon, scoring 41 goals across those games.

