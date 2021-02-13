Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd PAK-SA T20I Cricket Match

After blanking South Africa 2-0 in the Test series, Pakistan eye another series win in the T20Is when they meet in the second match of the shortest format of the game. (More Cricket News)

Mohammad Rizwan set up a thrilling 3-run win for Pakistan in the first T20I in Lahore. Put into bat, Pakistan set a 170-run target with opener Rizwan scoring a magnificent ton (104 off 64, 6X4s & 7x6s). The second highest score was 21 off 16 by Haider Ali.

South Africa started the chase brilliantly with openers Janneman Malan (44 off 29) and Reeza Hendricks (54) putting on 53/1 in 6/5 overs. But the visitors failed the keep momentum and ended up managing 166/6.

Match and telecast details:

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, first T20I match

Date: February 13 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST/6:00 PM Local

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

(Live SCORECARD and BALL-BALL-BY COMMENTARY - Available after the toss)

TV Channels: Sony Network in India, PTV Sports in Pakistan, SuperSport in South Africa, Sky Sports Cricket in UK.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv in India.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman.

