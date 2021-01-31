January 31, 2021
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK-SA Cricket Match

Check match and telecast details of second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa. Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2021
Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock with the Test series trophy
File Photo - AP
Pakistan produced an all-round performance to beat South Africa by seven wickets in their Test against the Proteas at home in more than 13 years. Now, Babar Azam & Co can hope to complete a 2-0 win in the two-match series in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for the T20I.

1st Test Highlights | Cricket News

Here's everything you need to know about the second Test match:

Match: 2nd Test match of South Africa's tour of Pakistan, 2021.
Days: From February 4 to 8.
Time: 10:30 AM IST/10:00 AM IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

TV Channels and live streaming

India: Sony Pictures Sports Network; Live streaming on SonyLIV
Pakistan: PTV Sports
South Africa: SuperSport
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

(Live SCORECARD and BALL-BALL-BY COMMENTARY available after the toss.)

Original Squads

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.

