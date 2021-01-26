Pakistan are hosting South Africa for the first time in more than 13 years in their country. The last time South Africa visited Pakistan was way back in 2007. The international cricket in the Asian country came to a halt following the terrorist attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lanka team in Lahore in 2009. Babar Azam will finally get the chance to lead Pakistan in Test cricket. He missed Pakistan's tour of New Zealand after suffering an injury during practice. Pakistan lost that series 2-0. As for South Africa, they have arrived fresh from a 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka. SA skipper De Kock is just 38 away from becoming the 16th player to score 3,000 Test runs for South Africa. He equalled his highest Test score (129) in his most recent innings against Pakistan two years ago, too. Pakistan have lost only one of their last eight Test series on home soil. Catch the live scores and live updates of the Pakistan Vs South Africa First Test match Day 1 in Karachi here.

Teams: South Africa Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi;

Pakistan Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Nouman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah

