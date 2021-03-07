Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to get engaged to Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi soon. (More Cricket News)

As per reports in Pakistan media, the two families know each other well and the proposal sent by Shaheen’s family has been accepted by Shahid Afridi’s family.

Both Shaheen and Aqsa are 20-year-old. The news was confirmed by Shaheen's father Ayaz Khan, who said that it has been in discussion for the last two years. A formal announcement is likely to be made soon by both the families.

Shahid Afridi has five daughters – Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa. Shahid was a swashbuckling batsman of his time, while Shaheen, an upcoming fast bowler, has established himself well in the Pakistan national team since his Test debut in December 2018 against New Zealand.

The young pacer has featured in 15 Test, 22 ODIs and 21 T20Is for Pakistan.

He has 48 wickets in Test, while his wickets in ODI and T20 are 45 and 24, respectively.



Till few days both Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Afridi were playing for their respective teams in Pakistan Super League 2021. PSL has to be postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Shahid was representing Multan Sultans, while Shaheen was playing for Lahore Qalandars.

