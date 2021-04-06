Two of the country’s ace shooters Gagan Narang and Annu Raj Singh are all set to tie a knot in Hyderabad by the end of April. (More Sports News)

A Olympics bronze medallist shooter Narang and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Annu have kn own each other for decades and according to a report in The Times of India, Annu confirmed the news.

“We have been teammates since 2002 and are friends since then. We have been together for long and have been around during each other’s high and lows. I think feeling to tie the know grew with time,” Annu told TOI.

Narang, 37, was last seen as a commentator during the recently concluded Shooting World Cup at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi.

Annu had paired with another ace shooter Heena Sidhu to clinch the gold medal in the women's Pairs 10-metre air pistol at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Narang has been running his shooting academy 'Gun For Glory Academy' for several years now.

