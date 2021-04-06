April 06, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Olympic medallist Gagan Narang to Marry Shooter Annu Raj Singh Next Month

Olympic medallist Gagan Narang to Marry Shooter Annu Raj Singh Next Month

Both Gagan Narang and Annu Raj Singh had represented the country in the 2012 London Olympics

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Olympic medallist Gagan Narang to Marry Shooter Annu Raj Singh Next Month
Gagan Narang is an Olympic Bronze medallist and runs a shooting academy.
File Photo
Olympic medallist Gagan Narang to Marry Shooter Annu Raj Singh Next Month
outlookindia.com
2021-04-06T22:08:05+05:30

Two of the country’s ace shooters Gagan Narang and Annu Raj Singh are all set to tie a knot in Hyderabad by the end of April. (More Sports News)

A Olympics bronze medallist shooter Narang  and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Annu  have kn own each other for decades and according to a report in The Times of India, Annu confirmed the news.

“We have been teammates since 2002 and are friends since then. We have been together for long and have been around during each other’s high and lows. I think feeling to tie the know grew with time,” Annu told TOI.

Narang, 37, was last seen as a commentator during the recently concluded Shooting World Cup at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi.

Annu had paired with another ace shooter Heena Sidhu to clinch the gold medal in the women's Pairs 10-metre air pistol at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Narang has been running his shooting academy 'Gun For Glory Academy' for several years now.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

FC Bayern Champions League Final Triumph Irrelevant To PSG Rematch, Claims Hansi Flick

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Gagan Narang Shooting - Sports Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos