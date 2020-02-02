NZ Vs IND, 5th T20I: Virat Kohli's Heart-To-Heart Moment With Kane Williamson Wins Internet

India won the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand to register a historic 5-0 series whitewash on Sunday. In an intense series, which witnessed two Super Over finishes, players from both the side showed exemplary camaraderie and won the hearts of fans. After, the Kiwis were the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket award winners.
Highlights | Report | Cricket News
But there was one moment which encapsulated the spirit in the best possible way, even better than that famous Virat Kohli gesture during the World Cup last year. And it featured both the captains, Kohli and Kane Williamson. They were caught in the camera, sitting together near the boundary rope and having a heart-to-heart talk. It became a cynosure of all eyes and social media also went in a tizzy with their pictures together.
Kohli rested himself, giving the captaincy responsibility to Rohit Sharma for India, while Williamson was still not fully recovered from a shoulder injury.
Here are some reactions:
Never thought I would see a situation where two of the worlds most iconic batsmen (that too from opposite camps) would be sitting outside the boundary laughing, chatting and watching an international game like two wide eyed ball boys! Love it #NZvsIND #kohli #williamson pic.twitter.com/Yrv5NGPhD7— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 2, 2020
Loved the camaraderie between Shreyas Iyer and Simranjeet Sodhi during the walk to the pavilion and how highly Virat Kohli spoke about Kane Williamson during the presentation ceremony. India played classy on and off the field. @BCCI @BLACKCAPS #INDvNZ https://t.co/yIAAUtdeDq— What's in a name? (@_khaanabadosh) February 2, 2020
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson watching the 5th T20 together...— Raj atal (@its_rk2) February 2, 2020
Best pic on the internet today...#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/v8jzyH41Zc
Williamson: how to win super OVER..— GoneForduck (@GoneForDuck) February 2, 2020
Kohli:how to be calm even after losing WC.. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/jwN7KVZWc8
#NZvIND— Yash (@YashdeVilliers) February 2, 2020
Williamson and Kohli fans fighting with each other.
Meanwhile Kane and Virat: pic.twitter.com/s9xifdRmK5
OMGð¤© Kohli fire & Williamson Ice.— being_arjunn (@Being_manushan) February 2, 2020
Life Blissâ¨ pic.twitter.com/oMnTmMgPyo
After the match, Kohli revealed what were they talking about.
"Kane and me have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinkings and we speak the same language," Kohli said.
They have known each other since their U-19 days. Leading India and New Zealand respectively besides being two of the best batsmen in world cricket today, the pair hardly gets time to catch up with so much cricket going around.
"Despite what the scoreline suggests, I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team. He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them. I wish him the best of luck and power to lead this side in the future. They are a side everyone loves to watch and play against," the Indian captain added.
New Zealand had knocked India out of the 50-over World Cup last year in the semifinals.
Cow Urine, Dung Can Treat Coronavirus, Says Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani Maharaj
'...Sirf Hinduon Ki Chalegi': Man Opens Fire Near Shaheen Bagh Protest Site
Budget 2020: Income Tax Rate Cuts For Those Who Forego Reliefs, Exemptions
Union Budget 2020 Highlights: New Reforms Will Give Push To Economy, Says PM Modi
Former India International Madan Lal Named In Cricket Advisory Committee
Chennai City FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch I-League Football Match
Real Vs Atletico: Real Announce Squad For Madrid Derby, Key Players Miss Out
New Zealand Vs India, 4th T20I: Colin Munro Hails Team India