NZ Vs IND, 5th T20I: KL Rahul Breaks Virat Kohli's Record For Most Runs By An Indian In A Bilateral Series

KL Rahul on Sunday broke captain Virat Kohli's record to become the Indian batsman with most runs in a bilateral T20I series. The wicketkeeper-batsman achieved the feat during India's fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

Opening the innings after stand-in skipper Rohit Shara opted to bat first, Rahul scored 45 runs off 33 balls. With that recorded 224 runs, including two half-centuries, in the series.

Earlier, the record was held by skipper Kohli, who scored 199 runs against Australia in a three-match T20I series in 2016.

India whitewashed New Zealand, becoming the first team to win a T20I series by 5-0.

Indian pacers, led by ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, shared seven wickets among them for 25 runs in match-changing 7.2 overs to restrict the Kiwis to 156 for nine while defending 163 for three.

Bumrah conceded just 12 runs in his four overs and got rid of three batsmen, bowling block-hole deliveries during death overs.

India's total was built around stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma' 60-run knock after they elected to bat.

KL Rahul, the top scorer of the New Zealand vs India T20I series, won the man of the series award for not only his batting consistency but also for his brilliant work behind the wickets