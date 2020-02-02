NZ Vs IND, 5th T20I: Disappointed Fans Seek Refuge In Hilarious 'Expectation-Reality' Memes As Sanju Samson Fails Again

Fan favourite Sanju Samson kept his spot for the first time in successive matches as India decided to give the talented wicketkeeper-batsman another chance. But that's the long and short of Samson story.
Asked to open the innings against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I, he lasted just five balls for two runs. He hit straight to cover. Mitchell Santner, one of the finest fielders in the world, got no reason to drop the catch. And wicket to Scott Kuggeleijn.
Since his comeback, the 25-year-old has managed to score in the sequence of 6 vs Sri Lanka, 8 and 2 vs New Zealand.
Then, there was the Rishabh Pant angle too.
Here are some reactions:
Sanju Samson #INDvNZ #NZvIND— Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) February 2, 2020
EXPECTATIONS REALITY pic.twitter.com/jpd6XpJ3ih
* Meanwhile Sanju Samson to Team india *#NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/eRxOmtzP2O— TweeteraðÂÂÂÂ¦ (@DoctorrSays) February 2, 2020
Did Sanju Samson deservs a chance to open in the ODI after these two innings??#AskStar @StarSportsIndia— Rohit Prajapati (@RohitPr75753907) February 2, 2020
He simply does not take his chances. We may have seen the last of Sanju Samson as an International cricketer. https://t.co/XCPej6iwx2— Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) February 2, 2020
Sanju Samson to Rishabh Pant after out in low score :#INDvNZ #SanjuSamson#RishabhPant #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/ZNvCm1kaKI— Ankur (@im_Ankur__) February 2, 2020
#NZvIND— Rahul (@iamRahul66) February 2, 2020
Sanju Samson after scoring 5-6 runs : pic.twitter.com/aMYwekwanZ
Rishabh Pant right now after Sanju Samson's performance. #bachgayaPant pic.twitter.com/UOmp4mcaFz— Sarcastic banda (@alias_Ronny) February 2, 2020
Rohit Sharma, leading India in the absence of rested Virat Kohli, won the toss and opted to bat first at Mount Maunganui. India are chasing an improbable 5-0 away series whitewash, against the Kiwis.
