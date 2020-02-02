NZ Vs IND, 5th T20I: Disappointed Fans Seek Refuge In Hilarious 'Expectation-Reality' Memes As Sanju Samson Fails Again

February 02, 2020
Poshan
Asked to open the innings against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I, Sanju Samson lasted just five balls for two runs

Outlook Web Bureau 02 February 2020
Sanju Samson
File Photo
2020-02-02T13:37:18+0530

Fan favourite Sanju Samson kept his spot for the first time in successive matches as India decided to give the talented wicketkeeper-batsman another chance. But that's the long and short of Samson story.

Asked to open the innings against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I, he lasted just five balls for two runs. He hit straight to cover. Mitchell Santner, one of the finest fielders in the world, got no reason to drop the catch. And wicket to Scott Kuggeleijn.

Since his comeback, the 25-year-old has managed to score in the sequence of 6 vs Sri Lanka, 8 and 2 vs New Zealand. 

Then, there was the Rishabh Pant angle too.

Here are some reactions:

Rohit Sharma, leading India in the absence of rested Virat Kohli, won the toss and opted to bat first at Mount Maunganui. India are chasing an improbable 5-0 away series whitewash, against the Kiwis.

 

