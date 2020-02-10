NZ Vs IND, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch India's Final One-Day Match Against New Zealand On TV And Online

Last time India suffered a bilateral ODI series (three or more matches) whitewash was way back in 1989, 0-5 against a very strong West Indies side. Yes, India did suffer a 0-4 loss in a five-match series in New Zealand in the 2013-14 tour, after a 0-2 defeat in a three-match series in South Africa. In 2011, India also lost a five-match series 0-3, and a few more series without wins in other countries, including Sri Lanka... Now, they are facing the ignominy of losing all the matches of an ODI series, despite being one of the most dominant sides in the world. And the chances of rain are almost nil. (More Cricket News)

What happened so far?

Virat Kohli & Co were comprehensively beaten in the first ODI even after posting 347 in Hamilton with Ross Taylor setting up a record chase for the Kiwis. The veteran wasn't done. He dropped the anchor in Auckland, guiding hosts to another convincing win for an unassailable 2-0 lead. Also, they didn't feel the loss of mercurial skipper Kane Williamson, who needed time to recuperate his injured shoulder. But the skipper all set to make a return.

READ: Kiwis Add Sodhi, Tickner For 3rd ODI

What to expect?

Expect a relatively slow track. It will be a nice battle between bat and bowl.

Head-To-Head: New Zealand 48-55 India; 1-Tied, 5-No Results.

Everything else you need to know about the match:

Match: India's Tour Of New Zealand 2020, 3rd ODI

Date: February 11(Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV

TV Telecast: Star Sports

State broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the match live in India.

Likely XIs

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner.

Squads

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham(wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube.