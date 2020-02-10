February 10, 2020
NZ Vs IND, 3rd ODI: New Zealand Add Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner In Squad For India Match

New Zealand have already sealed the three-match ODI series, following victories in the first two matches Hamilton and Auckland against India

PTI 10 February 2020
New Zealand's Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi react during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Grappling with injuries to a number of players, New Zealand on Monday added leg spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner to their squad ahead of the third ODI against India at Mt.  Maunganui. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand have already sealed the three-match series, following victories in the first two matches Hamilton and Auckland.

Read: New Zealand Vs India 2020 Live Streaming

Both Sodhi and Tickner were part of the New Zealand A squad which drew the second unofficial Test against India A in Lincoin. They did not take part in the fourth and final day's proceedings on Monday.

The Black Caps have a number of players who are recovering from injuries.

Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.

Skipper Kane Williamson, recovering from a left shoulder injury, will undergo a fitness test on Monday afternoon.

