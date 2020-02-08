New Zealand Vs India, 2nd ODI, Highlights: NZ Seal The Series, Win By 22 Runs

It was another thriller, as New Zealand sealed the ODI series against India, with the 3rd ODI nothing more than a formal necessity. Ravindra Jadeja did a MS Dhoni, but failed to finish after a top order collapse for India. The visitors won the toss and chose to chase. New Zealand set a 274-run target, with their bowlers wrapping up India for 251 (all-out) in 48.3 overs. Follow here highlights of New Zealand (NZ) vs India (IND) here.

15:34 hrs IST: OUT!!! NEW ZEALAND HAVE SEALED THE SERIES!!!

It was low full toss by Neesham. Jadeja sends it at the of the long-off fence. De Grandhomme is there to catch it.

Ravindra Jadeja c Colin de Grandhomme b Jimmy Neesham 55 (73)

48.3 overs | IND 251/10, Jasprit Bumrah 0 (1)

NEW ZEALAND WIN BY 22 RUNS.

15:31 hrs IST: RUN OUT!!! Bennett sent a wide yorker to Jadeja. He sent it to extra-cover's right. Chahal goes for a second, but Jadeja declines. Neesham sends the ball to Latham, who flips the bails before Chahal can reach the crease.

Yuzvendra Chahal run out Neesham/Latham 10 (12)

47.5 overs | IND 251/9, Ravindra Jadeja 55 (70)

In comes, Jasprit Bumrah.

15:24 hrs IST: FOUR!!! Jamieson had sent it short and outside off. Chahal edges it in the air behind Latham.

46.5 overs | IND 245/8, Yuzvendra Chahal 8 (8), Ravindra Jadeja 52 (68)

INDIA NEED 29 RUNS IN 19 BALLS.

15:18 hrs IST: One run. It was full and wider delivery by Bennett. Jadeja sends it towards the sweeper cover.

46 overs | IND 234/8, Ravindra Jadeja 47 (65), Yuzvendra Chahal 2 (6)

INDIA NEED 40 RUNS OFF 24 BALLS.

15:11 hrs IST: OUT!!! Jameson sends it top of leg stump and sends the hard-hitting Saini back. What a phenomenal knock by the youngster today!

Navdeep Saini b Kyle Jamieson 45 (49)

44.3 overs | IND 229/7, Ravindra Jadeja 44 (62)

In comes, Yuzvendra Chahal.

15:09 hrs IST: 1 leg bye. It was full toss by de Grandhomme. It was angling in from round the stumps. Jadeja goe for it, but it hits his pad. The umpire doesn't give a lbw. New Zealand ask for a review, but ball tracking confirms the umpire's call.

44 overs | IND 222/7, Ravindra Jadeja 43 (61). Navdeep Saini 39 (47)

INDIA NEED 52 RUNS FROM 36 BALLS.

15:02 hrs IST: No run. Neesham sends it short and outside off. Saini tries to slams it away, but fails to connect.

43 overs | IND 206/7, Navdeep Saini 26 (43), Ravindra Jadeja 43 (60)

14:56 hrs IST: One run. Grandhomme pitched it up and outside off. Saini sends it to long-off. 200 reached!

41.2 overs | NZ 200/7, Navdeep Saini 24 (37), Ravindra Jadeja 38 (55)

14:49 hrs IST: No run. It was short and on off by Bennett. Saini sends it to point.

40 overs | IND 189/7, Navdeep Saini 14 (31), Ravindra Jadeja 37 (53)

INDIA NEED 85 RUNS FROM 60 BALLS.

14:35 hrs IST: No run. It was a short delivery by Jamieson, and outside off. Saini sends it to the covers.

37 overs | IND 172/7, Navdeep Saini 12 (21), Ravindra Jadeja 23 (45)

14:27 hrs IST: A slower delivery by Neesham. It was swinging. Saini goes for it early and it inside-edges from his pad.

35 overs | IND 167/7, Navdeep Saini 11 (15), Ravindra Jadeja 20 (39)

INDIA NEED 107 RUNS FROM 15 OVERS.

14:21 hrs IST: One run. It was a full length one by Neesham and was angling in. Saini sends it through square leg.

33 overs | IND 159/7, Navdeep Saini 5 (6), Ravindra Jadeja 19 (36)

INDIA NEED 115 RUNS FROM 17 OVERS.

14:11 hrs IST: OUT! Grandhomme sends it directly through, and knocks back the off stump. Excellent length and swerve!!

Shardul Thakur b Colin de Grandhomme 18 (15)

31.1 overs | IND 153/7, Ravindra Jadeja 18 (31)

In comes, Navdeep Saini.

14:09 hrs IST: FOUR!! Thakur sends Neesham's Neesham's delivery with a drive on the up. It was a full face of the bat shot. A little too full from Neesham here.

30.5 overs | IND 152/6, Shardul Thakur 17 (13), Ravindra Jadeja 18 (31)

INDIA NEED 120 RUNS FROM 19.1 OVERS.

14:00 hrs IST: No run. It was a length ball by Neesham, outside off. Thakur defends it.

29 overs | IND 136/6, Shardul Thakur 6 (7), Ravindra Jadeja 13 (26)

13:54 hrs IST: OUT!!!!!! Bennett sends a good delivery and Iyer attempts to cut it. But he is cramped up. He nicks it to Latham.

Shreyas Iyer c Tom Latham b Hamish Bennett 52 (57)

27.3 overs | IND 129/6, Ravindra Jadeja 12 (24)

In comes, Shardul Thakur.

13:36 hrs IST: FOUR!!! Jadeja sends Southee's short and wide delivery away over the slips.

24.5 overs | IND 108/5, Ravindra Jadeja 5 (16), Shreyas Iyer 45 (49)

13:27 hrs IST: FOUR!!!! Iyer takes Grandhomme's length ball and sends it over mid-on!

21.3 overs | IND 100/5, Shreyas Iyer 42 (44), Ravindra Jadeja 0 (0)

13:25 hrs IST: OUT!!! Jadhav goes for a half-volley off Southee's delivery, but ends up giving a simple catch.

Kedar Jadhav c Henry Nicholls b Tim Southee 9 (27)

20.5 overs | IND 96/5, Shreyas Iyer 38 (41)

In comes, Ravindra Jadeja.

13:19 hrs IST: SIX! PURE CLASS BY IYER!!! Iyer sends de Grandhomme's good length delivery over the long-off boundary.

20 overs | IND 96/4, Shreyas Iyer 38 (41), Kedar Jadhav 9 (22)

13:15 hrs IST: One run. Iyer fends Southee's ball towards square leg. Good delivery!

19 overs | IND 86/4, Shreyas Iyer 30 (37), Kedar Jadhav 7 (20)

INDIA NEED 188 RUNS FROM 31 OVERS.

13:08 hrs IST: FOUR!!!!! De Grandhomme floats it wide outside off. Jadhav sends it in a gap to the left of mid-on.

17.3 overs | IND 82/4, Kedar Jadhav 6 (13), Shreyas Iyer 28 (35)

12:57 hrs IST: No run. It was a short delivery by Jamieson. Iyer sees it pass through.

15 overs | IND 75/4, Shreyas Iyer 26 (29), Kedar Jadhav 0 (4)

INDIA NEED 199 RUNS FROM 35 OVERS.

12:49 hrs IST: OUTTT!!!! WHY DID RAHUL TRY TO CUT IT!!! Grandhomme sends a short ball with very little space for Rahul. He gets an inside edge back onto the stumps.

KL Rahul b Colin de Grandhomme 4 (8)

13 overs | IND 71/4, Shreyas Iyer 22 (23)

In comes, Kedar Jadhav.

12:39 hrs IST: EXQUISITE!!! FOUR RUNS!!! Iyer sends Jamieson's fuller ball over mid-off!

10.3 overs | IND 62/3, Shreyas Iyer 16 (12), KL Rahul 2 (2)

12:34 hrs IST: OUTTTTTT!!!!! Southee goes wide of the crease and sends a full one towards Kohli with an away swing. The ball hits the middle and leg stumps.

Virat Kohli b Tim Southee 15 (25)

9.4 overs | IND 59/3, Shreyas Iyer 12 (9)

In comes, Shreyas Iyer.

INDIA NEED 215 RUNS FROM 40 OVERS.

12:22 hrs IST: No run. Southee sends a good length delivery, which angles in but swings away outside off. Iyer sees it go to Latham.

7.1 overs | IND 43/2, Shreyas Iyer 8 (5), Virat Kohli 6 (14)

12:11 hrs IST: OUT!!!! Jamieson sent a full in-angler, which Shaw tried to drive but it moved inwards and boom, he got his maiden ODI wicket.

Prithvi Shaw b Kyle Jamieson 24 (19)

5 overs | IND 34/2, Virat Kohli 5 (6)

In comes, Shreyas Iyer.

12:05 hrs IST: No run. Southee sends it wide of the crease. Shaw sends it to extra-cover.

4 overs | IND 33/1, Prithvi Shaw 24 (16), Virat Kohli 4 (3)

12:00 hrs IST: OUT!!!! Agarwal nicks it off to slip. Bennett sent a in-between length delivery. Agarwal sends it to Taylor.

Mayank Agarwal c Ross Taylor b Hamish Bennett 3 (5)

2.3 overs | IND 21/1, Prithvi Shaw 16 (10)

In comes, Virat Kohli.

11:55 hrs IST: FOUR!! Shaw cuts Southee's delivery in the air over backward point.

2 overs | IND 17/0, Prithvi Shaw 16 (10), Mayank Agarwal 1 (2)

11:50 hrs IST: FOUR!!! Bennett's delivery strays on the pads of Shaw. He flicks it through midwicket.

0.4 overs | IND 12/0, Prithvi Shaw 12 (6), Mayank Agarwal 0 (0)

11:16 hrs IST: One run. It was an off-pace delivery by Bumrah, outside off. Taylor sends it square of the wicket.

50 overs | NZ 273/8, Ross Taylor 73 (74), Kyle Jamieson 25 (24)

TARGET FOR INDIA: 274

11:04 hrs IST: FOUR!!! It was a full toss by Bumrah. Jamieson sends in the gap at square leg.

47.2 overs | NZ 247/8, Kyle Jamieson 13 (16), Ross Taylor 59 (66)

10:53 hrs IST: No run. It was an off-stump yorker by Bumrah. Jamieson sends it back to the bowler.

46 overs | NZ 225/8, Kyle Jamieson 2 (13), Ross Taylor 50 (61)

10:44 hrs IST: One run. Taylor carves Chahal's delivery to the right of midwicket.

44 overs | NZ 213/8, Ross Taylor, Kale Jamieson 2 (4)

10:33 hrs IST: OUT!!!! Chahal sends an outside off, and gets it to break away. Southee sends it staight at long-on where Saini catches it.

Tim Southee c Navdeep Saini b Yuzvendra Chahal 3 (10)

41.3 overs | NZ 197/8, Ross Taylor 29 (47)

In comes, Kyle Jamieson.

10:26 hrs IST: One run. Taylor sends Chahal's delivery to short third man. TIGHT RUNNING!

40 overs | NZ 195/7, Ross Taylor 27 (43), Tim Southee 3 (5)

10:15 hrs IST: OUT!!!! Chapman simply tossed Chahal's delivery back to him. Chahal and India are surprised!

Mark Chapman c and b Yuzvendra Chahal 1 (2)

37.4 overs | NZ 187/7, Ross Taylor 22 (34)

In comes, Tim Southee.

10:11 hrs IST: OUT!!!!! Poor shot selection. It was a short ball by Thakur. De Grandhomme whips it over deep square leg, but splices it to Iyer instead.

Colin de Grandhomme c Shreyas Iyer b Shardul Thakur 5 (8)

37 overs | NZ 185/6, Ross Taylor 21 (32)

In comes, Mark Chapman.

10:01 hrs IST: OUT!!! Neesham gets caught while running. Run out, and Jadeja is in the middle of it. Good delivery by Saini to Taylor. Taylor sends it away behind point, Jadeja does the rest.

34.2 overs | NZ 175/5, Ross Taylor 16 (24)

In comes, Colin de Grandhomme.

09:53 hrs IST: OUTTT!!!! THAT'S A LBW!!! Latham is hit on the back thigh by a Jadeja delivery. Rahul and Jadeja appeal, and the umpire raises his finger. Latham asks for a review, and it goes with the umpire's decision!

Tom Latham lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 7 (14)

33.1 overs | NZ 171/4, Ross Taylor 15 (22)

In comes, Jimmy Neesham.

09:37 hrs IST: OUT!!!!! RUN-OUT!!!! Taylor has his mind set on a single even though it looked risky. He plays a reverse sweep. Thakur sends in a flat throw right over the top of the stumps. KL Rahul does the rest before Guptill can reach the crease.

Martin Guptill run out Shardul Thakur/KL Rahul 79 (79)

29.2 overs | NZ 157/3, Ross Taylor 10 (12)

In comes, Tom Latham.

09:35 hrs IST: FOUR! WHAT A PULL!! Guptill uses his wrists to place it in the gap behind square leg. Not a good one by Thakur.

29 overs | NZ 157/2, Martin Guptill 79 (79), Ross Taylor 10 (11)

09:30 hrs IST: OUT!!! POOR SHOT BY BLUNDELL!! Thakur sends a length delivery outside off. Blundell mis-hits it to the man inside the circle.

Tom Blundell c Navdeep Saini b Shardul Thakur 22 (25)

26.3 overs | NZ 142/2, Martin Guptill 74 (75)

In comes, Ross Taylor.

09:20 hrs IST: FOUR!!! Thakur sent a slower delivery. Guptill sends it in front of midwicket.

24.4 overs | 133/1, Martin Guptill 71 (68), Tom Blundell 16 (21)

09:08 hrs IST: FOUR! SIMPLY EXQUISITE!!! Guptill sends Jadeja's delivery behind point. EXCELLENT!

21.3 overs | NZ 122/1, Martin Guptill 64 (59), Tom Blundell 12 (13)

08:58 hrs IST: SIX! THAT WAS A STRAIGHT BOUNDARY! Iyer does well to go for the ball at long-off, but Guptill's straight hit off Chahal is goo enough!

19 overs | NZ 104/1, Martin Guptill 57 (51), Tom Blundell 2 (4)

08:51 hrs IST: OUT!!!! Chahal sends a flat legbreak. Nicholls goes for a sweep, but misses it completely. Nicholls makes the drs call to review an lbw decision, and ball tracker agrees with India.

Henry Nicholls lbw b Yuzvendra Chahal 41 (59)

16.5 overs | NZ 93/1, Martin Guptill 48 (42)

In comes, Tom Blundell.

08:42 hrs IST: No run. Sent by Jadeja on a length on off. Nicholls sends it back to the spinner.

16 overs | NZ 85/0, Henry Nicholls 36 (56), Martin Guptill 46 (40)

08:17 hrs IST: FOUR! Nicholls jumps across and scoops Thakur's delivery over the stumps to the fine-leg boundary. New Zealand cross the 50-mark!

9.3 overs | NZ 52/0, Henry Nicholls 21 (31), Martin Guptill 29 (26)

08:14 hrs IST: FOUR RUNS!! Saini sends it shorter and outside off. Nicholls pulls it to the midwicket fence!

9 overs | NZ 47/0, Henry Nicholls 17 (29), Martin Guptill 28 (25)

08:00 hrs IST: FOUR!!!! Guptill slams Bumrah's delivery over mid-off. WHAT A SHOT!!

5.4 overs | IND 25/0, Martin Guptill 12 (15), Henry Nicholls 12 (19)

07:56 hrs IST: One run. Guptill edges Thakur's delivery to the right of deep third man.

5 overs | NZ 17/0, Martin Guptill 4 (11), Henry Nicholls 12 (19)

07:40 hrs IST: One run. Bumrah sends a straight length delivery. Nicholls sends it past the right of him.

1.5 overs | NZ 3/0, Henry Nicholls 1 (7), Martin Guptill 1 (4)

07:35 hrs IST: No run. Thakur sends a hard length delivery to Nicholls, which cramps him up. He defends it to short midwicket.

1 over | NZ 1/0, Henry Nicholls 0 (5), Martin Guptill 0 (1)

07:19 hrs IST: In the 1st ODI, New Zealand exploited Indian spinners. On the eve of the 2nd fixture, Martin Guptill revealed his team will look to pump up the aggression against Indian spinners. Guptill said the key to New Zealand's victory was playing well against the spinners. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were taken to the cleaners in Hamilton by Kiwi batsmen and leaked 148 runs in all.

07:03 hrs IST: Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to chase.

06:50 hrs IST: Good morning everyone and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the 2nd ODI between New Zealand (NZ) and India (IND) at Eden Park. Both teams will be aiming for glory, but can India level the ODI series?

New Zealand chased down their highest-ever total in ODI cricket in the 1st ODI, after winning the toss. Taylor was simply outstanding and brought his experience to play alongside stand-in skipper and keeper Tom Latham, who gave the initial impetus in a demanding run chase.

Virat Kohli has a huge task ahead with the bowling and fielding frailties being magnified, after some brilliant displays by the opposition batsmen. Also, India's fielding coach R Sridhar feels that the lack of practice is the reason for poor displays.

"We keep reminding the players about attention to basic detail...In a T20 game, each fielder has to be his own captain. He need not wait for the captain to move him or the bowler to move him in a certain direction or to a certain position," he said.

"We try and tell them to think ahead of the game, you as a fielder captain yourself, see which way the breeze is, which way the batsman's tendencies to hit are, what's the bowler's plan and position accordingly.

"So we empower the fielders so that they can become their own captain and they can take decisions on their own because the captain has got too much on his plate at certain times. That's what we speak about," he added.

India also need to be less dependent on Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli has the tendency to overuse him in matches against tougher oppositions. Shardul Thakur or Navdeep Saini could replace Mohammed Shami. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to feature after missing out previously.

Changes are not expected in India's batting lineup, with the opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal gelling well. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played some beautiful knocks in Hamilton.

"It's just a loss and we have faced that before as well in our life. It's not that we are facing it for the first time. So everybody is in their normal zone and it's not something that hasn't happened before. We've got that confidence in our team and in ourselves that we are going to bounce back strong," said Shreyas Iyer, who scored a century in the first ODI.

New Zealand will be aiming to follow the same strategy in the 2nd ODI. Latham will be hoping Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill give the Black Caps a good start. Meanwhile, Ross Taylor will probably continue on with his rampaging form.

Auckland pacer, the six-foot-eight tall Kyle Jamieson will make his debut on home ground on Saturday, replacing Ish Sodhi. Expect a tall-scoring contest in a ground with short coundaries.

Teams:

India (from): Virat Kohli (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand (from): Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson.