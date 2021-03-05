NZ Vs AUS, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket Match

Australia will look to win back-to-back matches against New Zealand to keep the five-match T20I series alive after producing a seemingly perfect performance in the third outing. (More Cricket News)

In a must-win game, skipper Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe and Glenn Maxwell scored 69, 43 and 70; then Ashton Agar took a six-wicket haul to shoot out the hosts for 144 in 17.1 overs.

Aussies will hope for a repeat of that performance in their bid to force a decider on Sunday. There's no point to tinker a winning combination, but Matthew Wade's form at the top of the order has been a worry.

For Kane Williamson and Co, they will need more than individual excellences to bury that 64-run thrashing and win the series. They felt the absence of Mitchell Santner in the third match. But the left-arm spinner is likely to feature today after what turned out to be a false COVID-19 alarm.

Meanwhile, one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the South Pacific in modern history triggered tsunami warnings across the ocean and forced thousands of people in New Zealand to evacuate coastal areas. Small tsunami waves were seen, but little damage was apparent hours later.

With that here's a look at the match and telecast details:

Match: 4th match of the New Zealand vs Australia T20I series

Date: March 5 (Friday), 2021

Time: 11:30 AM IST/7:00 PM Local

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

TV Channel: Not Available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode App (Subscription required).

Elsewhere...

New Zealand: TVNZ1, Spark Sport; UK: BT Sport; US: ESPN+, South Africa: SuperSport, Australia: Fox Sports

Likely XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.

Squads:

Australia: Matthew Wade (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Turner, Ben McDermott, Andrew Tye, D Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett.

