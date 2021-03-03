March 03, 2021
Corona
NZ Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 3rd T20I: New Zealand Win The Toss, Elect To Field

Catch the live scores and updates of the 3rd T20 international between New Zealand and Australia here.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be seeking his third win on the trot against struggling Australia led-by Aaron Finch.
Hosts New Zealand will look to wrap up the series while Australia, ranked number 2 in T20, will look for the winning combination at Wellington on Wednesday. A lot has changed since the second T20 which the hosts won comfortably. A few days back New Zealand's Auckland-based players, including Martin Guptill returned negative of coronavirus tests to stay in the team for the remainder of the Twenty20I series against Australia. If Australia lose this match then it would be back-to-back losses for them in the shortest format of the game. They lost to India in December 2020. For New Zealand, ranked sixth in the world, a win from the next three matches will be enough to seal their third series win on the trot. So far they have registered wins against West Indies (2-0) and Pakistan (2-1). It’s a must win match for Australia and fans will trust them to come out all guns blazing. Catch the live scores and updates of the 3rd T20 international between New Zealand and Australia here.

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS | WHERE TO WATCH

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

